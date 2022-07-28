Hickory hires Abernathy as girls basketball coach

Alicia Abernathy is returning home to Hickory High to coach the varsity girls basketball team. Only this time, instead of serving as an assistant coach, she has been selected to lead the Red Tornadoes as the new head coach.

A coach for the past 10 years, Abernathy most recently served as an assistant coach at St. Stephens High, where she gained valuable experience with a team that finished 16-11 overall and 9-5 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play during the 2021-22 season. After finishing third in the conference, St. Stephens fell to Ashe County in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

Back in 2013-14 during Abernathy’s first year coaching Hickory's JV team, the Red Tornadoes finished their season with a 16-0 record. Following that season, she was moved up to the varsity team as an assistant coach. Under retired head coach Barbara Helms, Hickory won the 3A state championship in 2015, finishing the season with a 27-0 record.

Following a stint as the head women's basketball coach at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Abernathy returned to Hickory as an assistant and helped guide the Red Tornadoes to a few more winning seasons.

Abernathy’s passion for basketball strengthened during her high school years while a student at Hickory. She was selected as state player of the year in 1999, when the Red Tornadoes won their second straight 3A state title.

After high school, Abernathy received a full scholarship to play at UNC Charlotte. During her senior season, the 49ers won a Conference USA championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

Professionally, Abernathy played in Luxembourg (northwestern Europe), where she averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds per game. She ended her playing career with a semi-professional team playing in the United States and South America.

In addition to coaching at Hickory during the upcoming school year, Abernathy will be teaching physical education. Through the years, she has acquired a great deal of experience in the classroom, having served as a teacher assistant for exceptional children from elementary through high school. She also served as a teacher for the EC program at Hickory from 2014-17 and as the in-school suspension coordinator, and since August 2020 she has been online facilitator for Catawba County Schools.

While studying at UNC Charlotte, Abernathy earned a Bachelor of Science in both Sociology and Criminal Justice in addition to a Bachelor of Arts in African and African American Studies.

“It’s good to be back where it all began for me,” said Abernathy. “Words cannot express how grateful I am to be coaching and teaching at my alma mater because opportunities like this don’t come along very often.

“I am excited to help these young ladies grow and succeed both on and off the court, as well as to build and create a new legacy here at Hickory High,” she added. “Stay tuned to find out what the future has in store for us this season. As always, go Red Tornadoes!”

Abernathy leads with high expectations of her athletes. To ensure success for a basketball season, Abernathy expects the players on her team to excel on and off the court.

“As a coach, I want these young ladies to understand their attitude should always be respectful to their teachers, classmates and teammates,” said Abernathy. “I have zero tolerance for disrespect of any kind.

“I would like to have an open line of communication with teachers and families,” she continued. “We will have bi-weekly grade checks and check-ins with each other. We will also implement a no-zero policy with the grade checks. I would like Hickory High’s staff to know that as a coach, we are supporting their classroom environment alongside the student-athletes, with the emphasis on being a student first. In turn, I would love for the teachers to come out and support the athletes. I will expect the players to work hard and smart, making hard work their passion.”

Hickory principal Rebecca Tuttle is also happy to have Abernathy back in the Red Tornadoes' basketball program.

“We are excited to have Hickory High alum Alicia Abernathy return home,” said Tuttle. “Coach Abernathy is skilled in basketball as a player and as a coach. It is my belief that she will continue the tradition of excellence for our program in working to move our women’s team to the next level.”