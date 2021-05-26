Hickory High hires Glass as next head football coach

A familiar face is returning to his old stomping grounds at Hickory High, as Joe Glass has been selected as the Red Tornadoes' new head football coach ahead of the 2021 season. Glass replaces Russell Stone, who served as Hickory's head football coach for four seasons before resigning last month.
Glass briefly served as Hickory's offensive line coach a decade ago before taking the head football coaching position at Patton High beginning with the 2012 season. At Patton, Glass inherited an 0-10 football team with 35 total players (both JV and varsity) and grew the program to 80 players in the first six months. Bringing a sense of pride to the Patton community, Glass pushed the players to a 7-4 season in 2013 — marking the first winning season in program history — as the team qualified for the 3A state playoffs.
Glass most recently served as the head football coach at Lincolnton High. Since 2019, Glass has grown the program from 28 players to 65. Glass is also well-known for establishing in his players a new sense of self-discipline that goes beyond their abilities on the field. When he arrived at Lincolnton, the grade point average for his team was 2.1, and he helped them to improve their GPA to a 3.37 overall average.
“I believe that all young men can overcome their circumstances through hard work, determination and perseverance,” said Glass. “I refuse to give up on a player regardless of if he wants to give up. I believe that we, as coaches, many times are the father that some of the players need; therefore, we have to go above and beyond the normal realm of coaching to make sure each player has the chance to be successful, not only in football, but more importantly in life. For me, it’s faith, family, academics, then football.”
Prior to serving Lincolnton High, Glass was the head football coach at Eastern Guilford High, posting a record of 10-3 and a team GPA of 3.11. He also served as head football coach at Jay M. Robinson High, posting an 8-5 record and the school’s first-ever playoff victory in 2015. The following year proved to be even greater with a 10-3 record and a South Piedmont 3A Conference championship, followed by a 12-3 record, a conference championship and a 3A West Regional appearance during the 2017 campaign.
While at Jay M. Robinson, Glass built a program that had previously won only two games in three years into a state contender and a team to be respected. He grew the team from 22 players to 80 players in three months, bringing a sense of family and a strong work ethic to the football program.
In addition to his outstanding team records, Glass has helped dozens of his players earn college and university athletic scholarships. An active community participant, Glass has led fundraisers to build football programs and he takes pride in building relationships with families.
“I’m extremely excited to be a Red Tornado,” said Glass. “I look forward to getting to know the players, the students and the entire Hickory community as their new head football coach. I fully believe it takes a village to raise a child. With that said, I am anxious to meet with community stakeholders and alumni. The city of Hickory has a vast reputation of being a tight-knit community that values football and all athletics at Hickory High. I’m excited to be a part of that tradition and the prestige of being a Red Tornado. Together, we will produce great young men as our future leaders. The quote from the poem ‘Invictus‘ (by William Ernest Henley, 1888) sums up how the young men of the Hickory High football team will prosper: ‘I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.‘
“I am a family-oriented man who believes that the only way a football team and athletic program can be successful is if we are just that — family,” he added. “That means, of course, through the good and bad times, we will stick together.”
Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle is impressed with what Glass has accomplished, and has high hopes for his future with the Red Tornadoes both athletically and academically.
“I am thrilled and honored to announce Coach Glass as the new Hickory High School football coach and proudly welcome him to our Tornado family," said Tuttle. “In addition, Coach Glass is the first African-American to lead Hickory High Tornado Football as head coach in the history of Hickory Public Schools. We are truly excited for Coach Glass and the Tornado team.
“... Coach Glass's vision for the team is family, honesty and integrity,” she continued, “and I look forward to the excitement he will bring to Friday night football as he leads on and off the field.”
Glass earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from California University of Pennsylvania and he is certified in physical education and special education. At Hickory, Glass will be employed as an 11-month employee earning state teacher pay plus the Hickory Public Schools' 8% local supplement in addition to a supplement as head football coach.
Glass will kick off his first season as the Red Tornadoes' head coach with a meeting for current football players and all interested future players and their parents. The event, which will take place tonight at 6 p.m. in the Hickory High gym, is not a public event and is designed only for the student-athletes and their parents. Hickory will host a meet-and-greet for Glass and the general public at another time.
Hickory's first football game under the direction of its new head coach will take place on Aug. 20, with the Red Tornadoes' first home game scheduled for Aug. 27. Any current football players or interested football players with questions may contact athletic director David Craft by calling the high school at 828-322-5860.