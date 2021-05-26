Hickory High hires Glass as next head football coach

A familiar face is returning to his old stomping grounds at Hickory High, as Joe Glass has been selected as the Red Tornadoes' new head football coach ahead of the 2021 season. Glass replaces Russell Stone, who served as Hickory's head football coach for four seasons before resigning last month.

Glass briefly served as Hickory's offensive line coach a decade ago before taking the head football coaching position at Patton High beginning with the 2012 season. At Patton, Glass inherited an 0-10 football team with 35 total players (both JV and varsity) and grew the program to 80 players in the first six months. Bringing a sense of pride to the Patton community, Glass pushed the players to a 7-4 season in 2013 — marking the first winning season in program history — as the team qualified for the 3A state playoffs.

Glass most recently served as the head football coach at Lincolnton High. Since 2019, Glass has grown the program from 28 players to 65. Glass is also well-known for establishing in his players a new sense of self-discipline that goes beyond their abilities on the field. When he arrived at Lincolnton, the grade point average for his team was 2.1, and he helped them to improve their GPA to a 3.37 overall average.