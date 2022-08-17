Hickory, Hibriten soccer play to 2-2 tie

Two of the premier boys soccer programs in the state opened the 2022 season on Tuesday night at Hickory’s Frank Barger Stadium, with the host Red Tornadoes and visiting Hibriten ultimately battling to a 2-2 tie. The teams played on Hickory’s turf football field after heavy rain and thunderstorms forced the contest to be postponed from Monday.

Hickory and Hibriten both moved to 0-0-1 following Tuesday’s meeting. After the match, each head coach was complimentary of the opposing side while also reflecting on the play of their own squads.

“I thought we played well, both teams played really well, it was a good game,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “I thought we possessed the ball well, we created opportunities, and we’ve just got to be a little more clinical in front of the goal getting bodies in the right place for rebounds and things like that. ... We created a ton of chances and just unfortunately couldn’t tuck them away when we needed to, but I’m really happy with the way we played and we’re just gonna get better from here.”

“I thought the game was back and forth, there were times where I thought they took a lot more possession than we did,” added Hibriten coach Jim Blanton. “But I’m proud of the start because we’ve really got to fill in some huge gaps from last year as far as who’s gonna score, where’s the offense coming from. So we saw some flashes of what we want to do, but we saw that we’ve got a whole lot of work to do as well.”

The Red Tornadoes nearly scored in the opening minutes when Josue Leal took a straightaway shot from long range that Panthers goalkeeper Kenyen Ferguson punched out just in front of the crossbar. Hickory gained a pair of corner kicks in the early going as well, but was unable to convert either opportunity.

After Hickory failed to capitalize on additional chances in the eighth and 10th minutes, Hibriten’s Tyler Roberts and Miguel Ayala took back-to-back shots shortly thereafter that were wide of the net. Gerardo Rodriguez also sent a ball toward the goal in the 21st minute that Hickory keeper Conner Mejia kicked away.

Speaking of Rodriguez, he recorded the first goal of the night with 10:30 remaining in the first half, navigating his way into the right side of the box to do so. After initially being denied and knocked down, Rodriguez climbed back to his feet and found the back of the net.

It took just 30 seconds for Hickory to answer, as Ben Howard scored on the other end with exactly 10 minutes left until halftime. And the score remained tied at 1-all for the remainder of those 10 minutes.

Following three unsuccessful corner kicks by Hickory during the early portion of the second half, Howard gave the Red Tornadoes their first lead of the night — and the season — when he scored off an assist from Orlando Almanza in the 54th minute. Howard got his foot on the ball on the left side of the box and got just enough of it to roll it past Hibriten’s keeper and into an empty net.

“He’s just a weapon,” said Jillings of Howard. “He puts his head down and starts running at defenders and just causes people problems. He’s a player that we turn to when we’re in need of a goal or a change of momentum, we give him the ball and see what he can create, so he’s a fantastic player for us.”

Just over five minutes later, the Panthers tallied the equalizer. After a foul in the box, Hibriten’s Johnny Pineda converted the resulting penalty kick, and from there neither team could pull ahead for the rest of the match.

“At the beginning of the game if you’d have told me that we were missing both our center backs and we would’ve come out with a tie, I would take that every time,” said Blanton. “Tristan Newcomb started the game and he got an accidental cleat to the lip in the first few minutes. He’s already got four stitches I think, and I’ve got another one out, so I would have taken that. Now, I feel like we could’ve won the game, we had opportunities to win the game, but so did they.”

Following tonight's trip to West Caldwell, Hibriten begins its home slate next Monday against Fred T. Foard. On the other side, Hickory is idle until Aug. 26 when it begins a two-day tournament at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary with a match against Croatan, which defeated Hibriten in the 2A state championship two seasons ago.