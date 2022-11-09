Hickory-Hibriten matchup highlights soccer quarterfinals

A banner season for area high schools continues in boys soccer, as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association quarterfinals will feature four area conference teams across two classifications.

In the 2A West tournament, fifth-seeded Newton-Conover is now the highest seed remaining and will host any home match in the West bracket, should the Red Devils continue to win. They’ll take on No. 17 Lincoln Charter at Gurley Stadium with the winner taking on either No. 6 North Forsyth or No. 10 Owen.

In the 3A West bracket, two teams that played for state championships during the 2021 calendar year will meet in one match, as No. 3 Hibriten will host No. 6 Hickory. The winner of that match will play either No. 4 East Lincoln or No. 1 Asheboro.

Should East Lincoln defeat Asheboro, it would set up either a rematch with Western Foothills 3A Conference rival Hickory, or an elimination contest against Hibriten for a fourth consecutive season.

SCHEDULE: Quarterfinals: Wednesday, Nov. 9-Thursday, Nov. 10; Regional finals: Tuesday, Nov. 15; State championships: Friday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 19 at MacPherson Stadium, Greensboro

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 10 Hickory (19-2-3) at No. 3 Hibriten (19-3-3), Wednesday at 6 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A co-champion, 74-37 NCHSAA playoffs, 1 state title (2001))

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Orlando Almanza, Sr. (20 goals, 10 assists). F/MF: Ben Howard, Sr. (17 goals, 7 assists). MF: Cesar Rangel, Sr. (9 goals, 13 assists); Brandon Garcia, Jr. (10 goals). CB: Alex Annas, Sr. GK: Conner Mejia (110 saves in 131 shots).

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 23 Smoky Mountain (6-0); 11/3 vs. No. 26 Erwin (5-1); 11/7 at No. 2 Forestview (4-0).

Indicative of their season, four different players scored for the Red Tornadoes in their 4-0 win at Forestview on Monday. Braeden McCourt, Orlando Almanza, Brandon Garcia and Josue Leal all found the back of the net in the victory, with Almanza and Justin Ortiz adding assists. Thirteen different players have scored a total of 85 goals this season, and in the playoffs nine different players have goals, led by Howard’s four and Almanza’s three. Eight different players have assists in the playoffs, led by Gabriel Palencia’s three and Cesar Rangel’s two.

Hickory is 6-1-3 against teams that made it to the Sweet 16 and 1-1-3 against state quarterfinalists, with a win over Newton-Conover and ties against Hibriten, East Lincoln and Croatan. This is the fourth straight quarterfinal appearance for the Red Tornadoes, who look to reach the 3A West final for the third time in a row.

About Hibriten (Northwestern 3A bid, NCHSAA playoffs 46-31)

Coach: Jim Blanton

Key players: F: Gerardo Rodriguez, Sr. (29 goals, 20 assists). MF: Johnny Pineda, Jr. (18 goals, 14 assists); Miguel Ayala, Jr. (13 goals); Palmer Tucker, Jr. GK: Kenyen Ferguson, Jr. (102 saves in 127 shots).

Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 30 Montgomery Central (6-4); 11/3 vs. No. 19 Fred T. Foard (1-0); 11/7 vs. No. 6 Concord 3-2 (OT).

Down a goal with five minutes left in a third-round match against No. 6 Concord, Miguel Ayala tucked a shot into the top right corner of the net to tie the score. Johnny Pineda scored the go-ahead goal in overtime on a penalty kick and Gerardo Rodriguez added the insurance for the Panthers in a 3-1 win. The trio has led the attack much of the season and has scored 60 of the team’s 85 goals.

Kenyen Ferguson made eight saves and increased the team’s total to 16 matches in which the Panthers have allowed fewer than two goals. The three goals scored matched a season high allowed by Concord.

The Panthers are 3-3-2 against teams that made it to the Sweet 16, 2-0-1 against state quarterfinal teams with wins over Owen and Lincoln Charter. Hibriten is in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five seasons and seeks to reach the West finals for the third time in that stretch.

Series history: The Panthers and Red Tornadoes played to a 2-2 tie to open the season at Hickory. Ben Howard scored both goals for Hickory, while Johnny Pineda and Gerardo Rodriguez banged in shots for Hibriten. Since 2013, Hickory is 9-1-3 against the Panthers. However, the loss and one of the ties came at Hibriten, a place where Hickory has not won since 2016.

Next up: No. 4 East Lincoln (18-4-3) or No. 1 Asheboro (22-1-2)

No. 4 East Lincoln (18-4-3) at No. 1 Asheboro (22-1-2), Thursday at 6 p.m.

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills 3A co-champion, NCHSAA playoffs 27-17)

Coach: Michael Arabie

Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Sr. (15 goals). MF: Blake Swanson, Sr. (23 goals, 16 assists); Aidan Morrison, Sr. (23 goals); Landon Graden, Sr. (15 goals, 15 assists). GK: Braxton Reeves, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 29 North Henderson (10-3); 11/3 vs. No. 13 South Point (3-2); 11/7 vs. No. 12 St. Stephens (3-1).

Scoreless at the half in their match against conference foe and 12th-seeded St. Stephens, the Mustangs got a pair of goals from Aidan Morrison in the second half for a 3-1 win. Morrison and teammate Blake Swanson each have six goals during the three rounds.

While goals for most teams dwindle during the playoffs as teams tighten up defensively, the Mustangs haven’t been slowed much, scoring 16 in the three matches. In fact, East Lincoln has scored three or more goals in its last nine contests.

East Lincoln went 7-1-2 against teams that went to the Sweet 16 in all classes, 2-1-2 against quarterfinal teams with wins over Hickory and Langtree Charter, which dealt the Mustangs the only loss. This is the fifth quarterfinal appearance in a row, but the Mustangs have advanced just once back in 2019.

About Asheboro (Mid-Piedmont 3A champion, 12-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Nicholas Arroyo

Key players: Cristian Ortiz-Benitez, Sr. (36 goals, 8 assists); Cristian Cruz, Sr. (15 goals, 18 assists); Edwin Perez Vazquez, Sr. (11 goals, 14 assists).

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 32 West Mecklenburg (9-0); 11/3 vs. No. 17 West Henderson (2-1); 11/7 vs. No. 25 West Iredell (3-0).

Asheboro scored twice in the first half and added the insurance goal two minutes into the second half to oust No. 25 West Iredell 3-0. Christian Ortiz-Benitez scored his fifth goal of the playoffs to lead the Comets. The shutout was the Comets’ 14th of the season. Overall, they have given up just two goals in two matches and a total of 13 all season.

After making their first Sweet 16 since 2006, the Comets are playing in their first quarterfinal round since at least prior to 1997, the last brackets made available by the NCHSAA. They are 3-0-1 against teams that made it to the third round, 2-0 against quarterfinal teams with wins over 1A squads Christ the King and Langtree Charter.

Next up: No. 10 Hickory (19-2-3) or No. 3 Hibriten (19-3-3)

2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 17 Lincoln Charter (12-9-3) at No. 5 Newton-Conover (19-3-1), Thursday at 6 p.m.

About Newton-Conover (Catawba Valley 2A champion, 50-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2007, 2014, 2017))

Coach: Carlos Arias

Key players: F: Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, Jr. (35 goals, 11 assists); Brayan Maldonado Guzman. Sr. (16 goals, 26 assists). MF: Jared Deniz, So. (17 goals); Christian Garcia. Sr. (5 goals, 9 assists). D: Diego Almaraz Sr. (3 goals, 2 assists).

Playoff schedule: 10/31 vs. No. 28 Morehead (9-0); 11/3 vs. No. 21 Brevard (6-1); 11/7 at No. 4 Hendersonville (3-1).

Jesus “Chucho” Mejia scored twice in the first half, and Brayan Maldonado Guzman added the insurance goal off a free kick in the second half to send the Red Devils to a 3-1 win at No. 4 Hendersonville. Guzman assisted on the two goals by Mejia. Mejia continues to give opposing defenders fits with his speed and excellent ball-handling skills. He currently has seven goals during the playoffs and has assisted on two others. Guzman has one tally in each of the three matches to go with five assists.

Newton-Conover returns to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, which ended a stretch of five straight appearances that included three state final runs and two championships. The Red Devils lost to two eventual quarterfinal teams — Hickory and Lincoln Charter — in back-to-back matches in August. Newton-Conover added a third loss in a row the next week before winning the next 17 straight.

About Lincoln Charter (Wild card qualifier, 10-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Luis Soto

Key players: Antoni Ceciliano, Jr. (26 goals); Ethan Walker, Jr. (13 goals); Zachary Salgado, Sr. (10 goals, 8 assists). GK: Anthony Mele, Sr. (78 saves in 129 shots) (Stats prior to Monday’s match).

Playoff schedule: 11/1 at No. 16 Surry Central (2-1); 11/3 at No. 1 Pine Lake Prep (3-2); 11/7 at No. 9 East Davidson (4-1).

The Eagles limped into the playoffs with a 1-6-1 stretch to end the season and finished fifth in a tough Catawba Shores 1A/2A Conference — a league that has three teams in the 1A quarterfinals. Lincoln Charter upset conference foe and No. 1 seed Pine Lake Prep in the second round, and with a win at East Davidson on Monday, the Eagles are in the quarterfinals for the first time.

Lincoln Charter has been porous on defense at times (55 goals allowed), but that has tightened up in the playoffs with just four reaching the net in three matches. Playing a tough schedule, Lincoln Charter is 6-5 against teams that made it to the third round in any class, 3-5 against those that are in the quarterfinals.

Series history: Newton-Conover is 4-1-1 against the Eagles, but it was Lincoln Charter that took a 3-2 home win in a match back in August. In that contest, Antoni Ceciliano scored twice, and Noah Allmond added a goal and an assist. Chris Ramirez and Jared Deniz each scored for the Red Devils.

Next up: No. 10 Owen (19-2-1) or No. 6 North Forsyth (18-5-2)