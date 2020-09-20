Hickory Hawks persist amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Hickory Hawks have been giving young men the opportunity to play football for several years now, and they continue to do so despite the global COVID-19 pandemic that has forced mass changes to the prep sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
The Hawks are an independent high school organization that is not governed by North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules. Their 25-player roster for the 2020 season includes a mix of home-schooled, private and public school kids, and they are partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The Hawks were originally called the Mountaineers when they began more than a decade ago, and back then they played 8-on-8 games. They transitioned to an 11-on-11 program a few years later.
Current head coach Clifton Bennett, who took over the program last year, was initially an assistant under Jim Ruark. Ruark was the head coach at East Burke High School from 2010-13 before serving as the Hawks’ head coach from 2014-18.
According to Bennett, he never planned on becoming the team’s head coach, but changed his mind in 2019 when he began considering what the program is all about. While the Hawks do their best to put a winning team on the field, they also strive to be good people off the gridiron.
“Honestly, it’s something that I don’t take lightly,” said Bennett of being the Hawks’ head coach. “… I came on as a volunteer, but what I quickly realized is that there are a lot of young men out there and they’re at that age of 15 through 18 years old where they’re seeking some kind of meaning, some type of identity and something to relate to from the standpoint that they’re either gonna relate to something positive or relate to something negative.
“It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to just pour into these young men and be the best example that I can be before them.”
Bennett admits it wasn’t easy to put together a schedule for the 2020 season due to everything that’s going on right now. For that reason, the Hawks aren’t playing any home games this season, instead playing a total of nine road contests that includes out-of-state trips to South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia (last weekend’s game in Greenville, South Carolina, which was their second of 10 games on the original schedule, was rained out).
Nevertheless, the Hawks defeated North Georgia 28-12 in their season opener on Sept. 4, and were scheduled to visit the Greensboro Panthers on Saturday afternoon. They will play each of the next seven weekends as well, with a combination of Friday night and Saturday afternoon contests slated to take place.
“Right now all of our games are scheduled to be played in front of fans,” said Bennett, “with the extenuating agreement that they adhere to social distancing guidelines and things of that nature.”
Bennett added that the coaches try to remind the players every day how blessed they are to have the chance to play considering the circumstances going on around them. However, there are much more important reasons for the Hawks to continue to operate.
“We overemphasize and stress that football is not number one,” said Bennett. “Even though we’re a football program, we’re unapologetically a Christian organization and we’re trying to kind of encourage each and every one of those young men to live out their destiny as men that God has called them to be.
“So we try to remind them that this is something that you can’t take for granted, and this year is an excellent example of that because while others aren’t playing, God’s allowed you to play. He’s kind of stabilized this and made a way.”
2020 HICKORY HAWKS FOOTBALL ROSTER
Number | Name | Grade
#2 | Jackson Bennett | 11th
#4 | Jacob Charlton | 9th
#6 | Tristan Bailey | 12th
#7 | Josh Moore | 12th
#8 | Brycen Gaither | 8th
#12 | Noah Stoppard | 11th
#14 | Ethan Shuford | 12th
#15 | CL Weldon | 9th
#17 | Hollis Morphis | 9th
#18 | Isaac Frierson | 11th
#20 | Zachary Bennett | 8th
#22 | Ezekiel Hinkleman | 12th
#24 | Elisha Stoppard | 10th
#25 | Clay Blakely | 10th
#27 | Josh Gibson | 11th
#50 | Seth Blakely | 12th
#52 | Noah Chester | 11th
#53 | Noah Peterson | 10th
#54 | Elijah Peterson | 9th
#56 | Judah Peterson | 11th
#65 | Kristian Williams | 9th
#72 | Isaiah Ramsey | 11th
#73 | Shaheem Webb | N/A
#74 | Graham Cobb | 9th
#90 | Joel Sweigerhardt | 12th
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Sept. 25: at Fieldale (Virginia) Ducks, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at South Wake Academy, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Statesville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Carolina Bearcats (Charlotte), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Anderson (South Carolina) Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Virginia Spartans, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7: at Camden (South Carolina) Military, 2:30 p.m.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!