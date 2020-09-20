Hickory Hawks persist amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory Hawks have been giving young men the opportunity to play football for several years now, and they continue to do so despite the global COVID-19 pandemic that has forced mass changes to the prep sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year.

The Hawks are an independent high school organization that is not governed by North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules. Their 25-player roster for the 2020 season includes a mix of home-schooled, private and public school kids, and they are partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The Hawks were originally called the Mountaineers when they began more than a decade ago, and back then they played 8-on-8 games. They transitioned to an 11-on-11 program a few years later.

Current head coach Clifton Bennett, who took over the program last year, was initially an assistant under Jim Ruark. Ruark was the head coach at East Burke High School from 2010-13 before serving as the Hawks’ head coach from 2014-18.

According to Bennett, he never planned on becoming the team’s head coach, but changed his mind in 2019 when he began considering what the program is all about. While the Hawks do their best to put a winning team on the field, they also strive to be good people off the gridiron.