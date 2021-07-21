Hickory grad Lefevers participates in East-West basketball game

GREENSBORO — The 46th North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls basketball game took place on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, with the West team winning 87-66 over the East. Among the players in attendance for the West were 2021 graduates Finley Lefevers of Hickory High and Danisha Hemphill and Adair Garrison of Freedom High.
Lefevers led the area contingent with nine points, making 3 of 4 field goals including her only 3-point attempt while also knocking down both of her free throw tries. She also pulled down eight rebounds to go with five assists and three steals in 23 minutes.
Like Lefevers, Hemphill and Garrison also started for the West, playing 22 minutes apiece. Hemphill finished with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-of-1 from 3-point range) and she also made 3 of 5 free throws, while Garrison made a 3-pointer and was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line while scoring six points and pulling down six rebounds.
Enka High’s Emily Carver of the West was named the game’s MVP after recording team highs in points (20), rebounds (nine), steals (five) and minutes played (30) to go with four assists. Meanwhile, Knightdale High’s Diamond Thomas of the East scored a game-high 21 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
The West outscored the East 23-13 in the opening quarter, 24-18 in the second period and 26-20 in the third before being outscored 15-14 in the final frame. North Lincoln High head coach Brad Mangum, formerly the coach at West Caldwell High, was originally scheduled to coach the West but was unable to attend due to a family matter.
Boys gameDuring Monday night’s 72nd East-West boys basketball game, which was held after the girls’ contest, the East team cruised to a 116-92 victory over the West following a 20-0 run over the first 4:40. The East’s Terquavion Smith — a North Carolina State commit — had a game-high 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting (4-of-12 from 3-point range) and 2-of-5 from the free-throw line on his way to being named the game’s MVP.
Smith also had seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 30 minutes in the East’s 24-point triumph. The East led 39-15 after the first quarter, 54-41 at the half and 79-68 entering the fourth period.
Chris Ford of North Mecklenburg High and Daniel Cooper of Grimsley High led the West with 20 points each in 25 minutes apiece. Cooper tallied a double-double with 12 rebounds as well, while Ford finished with eight rebounds.
The East-West girls soccer and boys soccer matches took place on Tuesday at MacPherson Stadium, while the East-West football game is set for tonight at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium. Both stadiums are located in Greensboro.