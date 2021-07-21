Hickory grad Lefevers participates in East-West basketball game

GREENSBORO — The 46th North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls basketball game took place on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, with the West team winning 87-66 over the East. Among the players in attendance for the West were 2021 graduates Finley Lefevers of Hickory High and Danisha Hemphill and Adair Garrison of Freedom High.

Lefevers led the area contingent with nine points, making 3 of 4 field goals including her only 3-point attempt while also knocking down both of her free throw tries. She also pulled down eight rebounds to go with five assists and three steals in 23 minutes.

Like Lefevers, Hemphill and Garrison also started for the West, playing 22 minutes apiece. Hemphill finished with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-of-1 from 3-point range) and she also made 3 of 5 free throws, while Garrison made a 3-pointer and was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line while scoring six points and pulling down six rebounds.

Enka High’s Emily Carver of the West was named the game’s MVP after recording team highs in points (20), rebounds (nine), steals (five) and minutes played (30) to go with four assists. Meanwhile, Knightdale High’s Diamond Thomas of the East scored a game-high 21 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.

