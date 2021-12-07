Hickory girls use late basket to nip Ashbrook 56-55

A young Hickory girls basketball team gained some maturity Monday night as well as its first win of the season. Gabby Bryant drove the length of the floor to score what proved to be the winning basket with just nine seconds remaining for a 56-55 home victory over Ashbrook.
Hickory coach Barbara Helms acknowledged the inaugural win of the Red Tornadoes’ campaign was perhaps a little bit more difficult than it needed to be.
“It was. They had a lead, took some bad shots, made some turnovers,” Helms said of Hickory giving up a 12-point second-half lead and an eight-point advantage heading into the final quarter over previously undefeated Ashbrook. “Wasn’t disappointed with effort, but we want it to always be intelligent effort. It’s not so much they don’t know what to do, but they are young, and I think it’s just a matter of them understanding the flow of the game to really know how to seal the deal.”
The Red Tornadoes took the lead late in the first quarter after Joselin Turner broke a 9-all tie when she stole the ball and took it the distance for a lay-in. Hickory scored the final five points of that period and the first two of the second to increase its lead to 16-9. The Red Tornadoes took that advantage into double digits on a pair of free throws by Lea Boyens that made it 24-13.
The Green Wave managed to slice four points off their deficit by halftime, but Boyens scored a quick five on a fast break and a 3-pointer to up the difference between the two squads to 34-22 early in the third quarter.
But turnovers and empty possessions by Hickory prevented the Red Tornadoes from continuing to pull away. Instead, the Green Wave slowly but steadily gained momentum and began inching closer.
“I think we got too fast and took some shots we didn’t need to take. That’s going to make it look like you’re going fast,” Helms said. “The other thing, you know they’re athletic, they’re long. It’s going to make you speed up.”
Ashbrook got as close as four points, 36-32, in the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Emerald Butler at the two-minute mark. But the Red Tornadoes doubled their lead to 42-34 by quarter’s end.
Nevertheless, the Green Wave made it clear they were going to battle for the full 32 minutes. They tied the game at 46-all with 3:18 remaining on a basket by Kennette Bess. Hickory got its advantage back to four points, but Bess again tied it at 52 apiece on a pair of free throws with 1:06 to go.
Apple Morales gave Ashbrook its first lead since the opening quarter, 54-52, on a lay-in with 41 seconds to play.
Gabriela Greenard tied the game for the Red Tornadoes with a score in the lane 12 seconds later. But Morales, who proved to be a load on the offensive glass in the second half, got an offensive rebound and was fouled going back up with 16 seconds to go. She connected on the second of two foul shots to put Ashbrook ahead 55-54.
After an Ashbrook timeout, Hickory inbounded the ball to Bryant, who raced up court on the dribble and drove the lane for what proved to be the game-winner.
“That was designed. We just felt like she had the mojo or whatever at that point getting to the rim easily,” Helms said. “(We) pulled away, let it open up for her. We felt like that was the best option at that point for a quick score. I thought she had a great game overall.”
But there was time enough for one more big play and Greenard made it at the defensive end as the buzzer sounded. Ashbrook tried to get the ball inside, but Greenard came up with a steal to prevent the Green Wave from getting off a shot.
“She (Greenard) is quick,” Helms said. “She sealed it for us right there.”
The game was won at the free-throw line, where Hickory converted 19 of 30 attempts compared to Ashbrook’s 13 of 28.
“Finally, finally, finally,” Helms said emphatically. “That’s one thing I was very proud of them for. These are young girls, a whole new starting lineup.”
Both teams had three players in double figures. Ya’zarhi Mason and Bess each had 16 points for Ashbrook and Butler had 10.
Hickory’s Bryant led all scorers with 18 points. Teammates Greenard and Boyens had 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Hickory is now 1-3 and will remain at home Wednesday versus Freedom. Ashbrook (3-1) travels to East Lincoln the same night.
BOYS
Hickory 68, Ashbrook 31
The Red Tornadoes remained unbeaten in four games with a dominant win over the Green Wave.
It was a game that wasn’t as close as the 37-point margin of victory. Ten Red Tornadoes scored, led by Jayden Maddox’s 20-point performance.
“We’ve got 10 guys and there’s very little drop off between our top half and our bottom half,” said Hickory coach Daniel Willis. “I mean, very, very little. That’s what makes our team so good is our depth.”
Although both teams struggled in the early going to get the ball to drop, the Red Tornadoes eventually found the range and built a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. They never looked back.
“We got off to a little slow start,” conceded Willis. “But our guys played hard. We made some mistakes, but that happens.”
The second quarter was all Hickory, and the Red Tornadoes squashed any hopes the visitors may have entertained about getting back in the game. Hickory went on a 13-3 run to pull away 29-7 with 3:32 left until halftime. It was 35-8 at the break.
“Our team is built on defense. We gave up eight points in the first half tonight and gave up 11 points on Friday,” Willis said. “That’s what we’re built on. A lot of times that turns into offense. We’re just very active and the pressure wears on people. Hopefully, we’ll keep it going and keep improving.”
The Red Tornadoes forced the Green Wave into 17 first-half turnovers and 27 for the game.
“It’s never good enough,” Willis said of his team’s transition offense. “That’s one thing we need to work on is converting our steals into baskets instead of steals into turnovers.”
Not a single Ashbrook player had a double-digit scoring night, with three of the Green Wave sharing scoring honors with five points each. Ashbrook is now 1-3 on the season.
Hickory (4-0) was led by 20 points from Maddox, 13 from Jamien Little and 12 from John Holbrook.
Both teams will be back on the court on Wednesday. Hickory will be at home against Freedom and Ashbrook will travel to East Lincoln.
GIRLS
Ashbrook;09;13;12;21;-;55
Hickory;14;15;13;14;-;56
Ashbrook – Kennette Bess 16, Ya’zarhi Mason 16, Emerald Butler 10, Madison Cole 8, Apple Morales 5.
Hickory – Gabby Bryant 18, Gabriela Greenard 13, Lea Boyens 10, Joselin Turner 9, Laken Powe 4, Addison Sisk 2.
BOYS
Ashbrook;04;04;12;11;-;31
Hickory;16;19;13;20;-;68
Ashbrook – Kenneth Green 5, Gabriel June 5, Tramere Watkins 5, Gavin Fields 4, Matthew Jackson 4, Malaki Long 3, Shykes Sanders 2, Sincere Sanders-Moss 2, Will Miller 1.
Hickory – Jayden Maddox 20, Jamien Little 13, John Holbrook 12, Britt Rumbaugh 7, Tyquan Hill 4, Eli Rose 4, Josh Fisher 3, Jack Cameron 2, Izaiah Littlejohn 2, Landan Maddox 1.