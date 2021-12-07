Hickory girls use late basket to nip Ashbrook 56-55

Gabriela Greenard tied the game for the Red Tornadoes with a score in the lane 12 seconds later. But Morales, who proved to be a load on the offensive glass in the second half, got an offensive rebound and was fouled going back up with 16 seconds to go. She connected on the second of two foul shots to put Ashbrook ahead 55-54.

After an Ashbrook timeout, Hickory inbounded the ball to Bryant, who raced up court on the dribble and drove the lane for what proved to be the game-winner.

“That was designed. We just felt like she had the mojo or whatever at that point getting to the rim easily,” Helms said. “(We) pulled away, let it open up for her. We felt like that was the best option at that point for a quick score. I thought she had a great game overall.”

But there was time enough for one more big play and Greenard made it at the defensive end as the buzzer sounded. Ashbrook tried to get the ball inside, but Greenard came up with a steal to prevent the Green Wave from getting off a shot.

“She (Greenard) is quick,” Helms said. “She sealed it for us right there.”

The game was won at the free-throw line, where Hickory converted 19 of 30 attempts compared to Ashbrook’s 13 of 28.