Hickory girls soccer outlasts St. Stephens in overtime

The Hickory girls soccer team lost its first three one-goal contests of the season, but on Friday evening at Henry Fork Soccer Complex, the Red Tornadoes found a way to win by a single score. Host St. Stephens gave Hickory all it could handle and then some, with the Red Tornadoes ultimately outlasting the Indians 1-0 in overtime.

Although Hickory remains below .500 at 3-4 overall, it is now 1-0 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. And head coach Brian Jillings is quick to point out that despite some frustrating outcomes early on, his Red Tornadoes have played a difficult schedule to begin the 2022 campaign.

“We’ve played quality competition and we encourage the girls to look at the teams that we’re playing, and that’s how we’re gonna grow as a team, even if we take a loss here or there,” said Jillings. “We know it’s frustrating, but just learn lessons from each loss and move on and get better, and I felt like it helped prepare us for games like this and the rest of the conference season.

“There will be no nights off, every team we play is gonna be competitive,” he continued. “So it was important for us to play some tough games early on, even if we were taking an ‘L’ here and there.”

St. Stephens (2-2, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) was active on offense from the outset, with leading scorer Juliette Hessong taking an early shot that was wide left. Following a Hickory corner kick shortly thereafter that didn’t result in a goal, the Indians garnered a corner kick of their own around 13 minutes in and Hessong found the head of a teammate, whose shot was wide right.

Hessong had another shot stopped by Hickory senior goalkeeper Taylor Rose moments later, while the Red Tornadoes failed to score off a corner kick by Litzy Hernandez at the midway point of the opening half. Hessong countered with a corner kick at the other end that was eventually cleared by Rose, who like St. Stephens keeper Ashley Laney played well throughout.

Both squads had additional chances to score in the first half, but the match remained scoreless at halftime. St. Stephens earned a pair of free kicks late, with Addison Cox taking the first and Hessong the second. However, neither try resulted in a clean look at the goal.

St. Stephens was the aggressor again during the early part of the second half, and just over 10 minutes in it appeared the Indians had broken the deadlock. Hessong took a corner kick from the left side of the field and placed it perfectly over Rose’s head — or so it appeared. St. Stephens initially celebrated, but after further discussion the officials determined the ball had gone just over the crossbar and the scoreless battle raged on.

The close call must have awakened the Red Tornadoes, who began to put more pressure on the Indians down the stretch. A shot try by Hernandez was off line soon after Hessong’s near miss, while shots by Mia Zulueta, Madeline Mosteller and others were also either off the mark or deflected away by Laney in between the posts. In the end, St. Stephens was able to survive regulation and force a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.

Hickory kept its foot on the gas in the first extra session, finally finding the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining. Zulueta scored off an assist from Mosteller, giving the Red Tornadoes a 1-0 advantage they would carry into the second 10-minute OT period.

The Red Tornadoes nearly added to their lead early in the second extra session, but Laney made multiple saves to keep the Indians within striking distance. Then, after Mosteller missed high about five minutes in, it was Rose’s turn to thwart a St. Stephens attempt moments later when she came off her line to grab the ball near the outer edge of the box before clearing it away.

From there, Hickory held on for a 1-0 victory. The Red Tornadoes had lost four of their previous five matches coming in, including the three one-goal defeats.

“The last half of the second half and overtime, that was Hickory soccer,” said Jillings. “The girls were passing and moving and switching the field, just a lot more confident with the ball and creating opportunities. ... We were creating chances and I was really proud of how they performed.”

Jillings also credited Taylor Rose and the back line of Ali Rose, Kate Bridges, Nicole Kozischek and Hannah Griesen with keeping St. Stephens off the scoreboard. On the other side, Indians head coach Tina Voudouris was pleased with her squad’s effort, but would like to see more crisp play on the offensive end.

“We fought pretty hard, the first half definitely a lot stronger than the second and overtime,” said Voudouris. “But the girls fought all the way through defensively, it was just a full-on battle the whole game.

“A lot of it was our own error,” she added of Hickory’s lone goal. “We made mistakes that led up to that goal, definitely things that we need to work on as a team.”

Hickory hosts North Iredell on Tuesday, while St. Stephens visits North Lincoln.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

