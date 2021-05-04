Hickory girls soccer falls to Marvin Ridge in Round 1

Sometimes it can be an unlucky bounce, other times an unlucky draw. On Monday night in the first round of the 3A state girls soccer playoffs, Hickory fell victim to both. The Red Tornadoes dropped a 1-0 decision on a goal in the 61st minute to wild-card entrant Marvin Ridge.

Hickory, now 12-2, came into the playoffs as the second seed. The Mavericks, 11-3-1, entered as the 15th seed.

“Not a great draw. Marvin Ridge is a state contender, so we knew we had a tough task coming in,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “So proud of the effort the girls put forth. They didn’t back down. They weren’t intimidated. They came out and played. We had a chance to win, we created some opportunities. Different bounce here or there, who knows?”

One of those bounces Jillings referred to came after a scoreless first half in which the Mavericks controlled the ball and kept the Red Tornadoes' defense back on its heels. Working with the wind in the second half, Marvin Ridge managed to earn a corner kick.

Although Hickory thwarted the initial attempt off that kick, Camryn McKee somehow managed to find room in the scrum of bodies in front of the goal to get a solid foot on the carom for the game’s lone goal with 19:19 remaining on the clock.