Hickory girls return to action with 60-53 win over Cougars

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hickory girls basketball team has found itself in a stop-start pattern over the past few weeks. The Red Tornadoes defeated nonconference Forestview on Jan. 15 and didn’t play again until beating McDowell on Jan. 30, which was their last game before Wednesday night’s visit to Alexander Central.
The stoppages haven’t hurt Hickory yet, however, as the Red Tornadoes won 60-53 over the Cougars on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive victory. Alexander Central was riding high in the early going after honoring seniors Karly Fairchild, Gracie Harrington and Nikki Hagy prior to the game, but Hickory used a pair of half-ending runs to nab a seven-point road triumph.
“We’ve practiced very little ... and it was Senior Night for them, that always makes it harder,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “We’ve been out three weeks out basically, maybe more than that with COVID protocol, so I really wasn’t sure how our timing was gonna be because we’ve only had two practices in the last couple weeks. We had one game and that was it, got put out again.
“I thought they did a real good job with their composure,” she added of her team. “Obviously their legs were still there, we had a little cramping up and when you’re playing the whole game sometimes that’ll happen even on your best day, but as far as our intensity and everything, it didn’t seem to bother us. So I was excited that they didn’t look like somebody that has been off.”
Hickory (5-1, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) started the scoring with a 3-pointer from Aysha Short, setting the tone for the rest of the night. The Red Tornadoes knocked down 9 of 19 (47.4%) 3-point attempts in the contest, as compared to a 6-for-26 (23.1%) mark for the Cougars.
Nevertheless, after a driving layup from Finley Lefevers made it 5-0 in favor of Hickory to begin the game, Alexander Central (7-2, 5-2) responded with the next six points courtesy of two foul shots from Chesney Stikeleather and back-to-back baskets from Harrington. The Red Tornadoes answered with 3s from Lefevers and Short, but another 6-0 run from the Cougars that consisted of a jumper from Stikeleather and layups from Reid Pennell and Hagy gave the hosts a 12-11 edge. Lefevers and Stikeleather then traded baskets to end the first quarter with Alexander Central leading 14-13.
Hickory immediately regained the lead to begin the second frame, as Kellen Morin converted a layup and Chloe James made a jumper. Alexander Central scored the next five points on a layup from Hagy and a right-wing 3 from Harrington to account for another lead change — there were 12 lead changes in the game, all in the first half — but the Red Tornadoes eventually used a 5-0 spurt of their own that included a 3 and two free throws from Short to end the half with a 32-25 advantage.
The Cougars came out with renewed vigor in the third quarter, as Hayes, Harrington, Pennell and Stikeleather all found the bottom of the net from long range. Ultimately, a pullup jumper from Stikeleather cut the Red Tornadoes’ lead to just one, 44-43, entering the final period.
Hickory never relinquished the lead, beginning the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run that included two 3s from Short and putbacks from Morin and Laken Powe. The Red Tornadoes slowed things down on offense from there, and while Alexander Central got as close as four at 56-52 with 58.6 seconds remaining, Hickory was able to make enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Cougars.
“The one thing I was telling them after the game was in tight situations I think they kind of kept their head,” said Helms. “It was kind of back and forth, so I liked their demeanor, I felt like we didn’t lose focus. And they (Alexander Central) hit some big shots, that can drain you mentally, and I didn’t see that happen.”
Hickory’s Lefevers was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, and she also pulled down six rebounds. Short added 17 points including a 5-for-7 mark from behind the arc, while James had seven points, seven assists and five rebounds to go with six points and seven boards from Morin.
Alexander Central was paced by 17 points, seven assists and five boards from Stikeleather, with Harrington adding 13 points and five rebounds. Hagy and Hayes each scored eight points for the Cougars, also finishing with 14 and eight rebounds, respectively.
“We’ve got some girls that can shoot it, and I thought they hit some big 3s,” said Helms. “... I thought we did a good job with the movement of the ball, and I think that probably helped a lot too.”
Hickory hosts St. Stephens tonight before entertaining Alexander Central on Tuesday, while the Cougars visit Freedom on Friday and McDowell on Saturday before renewing hostilities with the Red Tornadoes next week.
Hickory: 13 19 12 16 — 60
Alexander Central: 14 11 18 10 — 53
Hickory — Finley Lefevers 26, Aysha Short 17, Chloe James 7, Kellen Morin 6, Laken Powe 2, Ellie Rumbaugh 2.
Alexander Central — Chesney Stikeleather 17, Gracie Harrington 13, Nikki Hagy 8, Sydney Hayes 8, Reid Pennell 5, Hallie Jarrett 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.