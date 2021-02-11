Hickory girls return to action with 60-53 win over Cougars

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hickory girls basketball team has found itself in a stop-start pattern over the past few weeks. The Red Tornadoes defeated nonconference Forestview on Jan. 15 and didn’t play again until beating McDowell on Jan. 30, which was their last game before Wednesday night’s visit to Alexander Central.

The stoppages haven’t hurt Hickory yet, however, as the Red Tornadoes won 60-53 over the Cougars on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive victory. Alexander Central was riding high in the early going after honoring seniors Karly Fairchild, Gracie Harrington and Nikki Hagy prior to the game, but Hickory used a pair of half-ending runs to nab a seven-point road triumph.

“We’ve practiced very little ... and it was Senior Night for them, that always makes it harder,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “We’ve been out three weeks out basically, maybe more than that with COVID protocol, so I really wasn’t sure how our timing was gonna be because we’ve only had two practices in the last couple weeks. We had one game and that was it, got put out again.