Hickory girls rally in 4th to down St. Stephens

“It’s kind of what we expected. We know they’re physical, they’re going to be aggressive, they’re going to get up and attack you. They’re going to put pressure on you,” Bennett said. “I thought we did a pretty good job most of the time. But there were sometimes, you know, we lapsed a little bit. Then we started throwing the ball away which we didn’t need to do.”

Thanks to an 8-0 run at the back end of the first quarter, Hickory took a 16-13 lead into the second eight-minute session. But St. Stephens' Molli Harris led a second-quarter charge with seven points including a 3-pointer as the Indians came back and grabbed a 26-23 advantage with 2:50 to go before the half.

Then the Red Tornadoes regrouped at both ends of the floor to score the final five points before the break behind Gabriela Greenard and Laken Powe. At halftime, Hickory led 28-26.

The third period of play was the most one-sided of the game with St. Stephens outscoring the Red Tornadoes 14-9 to claim a 40-37 lead going into the final quarter.