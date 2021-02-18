Hickory girls lacrosse rumbles behind Rumbaugh's 7 goals

“We wanted to get Delaney (Deffke) up there to midfield,” Knowles said. “My assistant coach actually suggested we get her up there to handle the ball a little bit better.”

The result was five consecutive goals by the Red Tornadoes and a 6-3 lead late in the first half. Five different Hickory players scored in the run.

“Gotta give a lot of credit to Hickory. They have a lot of experienced girls and they looked really confident moving the ball,” said St. Stephens coach Emily Earp. “We just had a hard time keeping it on our end. Just chalk it up to some inexperience.”

Katelyn McGlamery interrupted the Hickory run with a goal for the Indians to make the score at halftime 6-4 in the Red Tornadoes' favor.

Hickory put the ball and the game on Rumbaugh’s stick after the break and she responded with six second-half goals. The Indians didn’t quit, however. Brannock scored three goals in the second half to go with two first-half assists, and Kaylee McGlamery scored her third goal of the evening to keep the score close.

With 11:55 to go, Hickory held a narrow 9-8 advantage. Then Rumbaugh scored the final three goals of the game to secure the win.

But both coaches cited the Hickory defense as being a key to the outcome.