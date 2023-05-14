Following the current conference configuration in 2021 for area schools playing girls lacrosse, Hickory had little trouble weaving through the league's opponents. The Red Tornadoes went unbeaten in a season skewed by post-pandemic protocols, but a first-round loss in the postseason saw the season come to an abrupt halt.

The top player from that squad was lost to graduation and a younger team scuffled in 2022. Crosstown rival St. Stephens passed the Red Tornadoes in the standings, as did both Asheville-area schools, T.C. Roberson and Asheville, which were first and second in the conference. Hickory went 6-6, but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

In fact, in each season since winning their last postseason match in 2016, in good times or bad, that was the refrain for the Red Tornadoes season after season — lost in the first round.

So, when Hickory started this season 4-0, the critical eye waited to see what the Red Tornadoes would do against the teams to the West. The answer came in March: a 13-9 loss at Roberson, then two days later, a 12-6 loss at home to Asheville.

Two more wins against lesser opponents were followed by a loss at Lake Norman Charter before the team hit a hiatus for two weeks around the Easter holiday. It certainly looked like the refrain "lost in the first round" could play again.

Upon their return, the Red Tornadoes got Roberson out of the gate and they avenged the defeat with a 10-8 victory. With Roberson and Asheville splitting their season series, the win set up the possibility of a co-championship, if they could win all four remaining league games. The final contest came at Asheville, where Hickory got a late goal in regulation to tie before eking out a 6-5 victory to earn the banner.

Now winners of seven in a row, Hickory has reached the regional finals in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's girls lacrosse tournament for the first time and will take on top-seeded Bishop McGuinness Tuesday in Kernersville.

In an email correspondence with head coach Wynn Pobletts, she said the team had a sense it could play with those schools. And there was also a sense there was more that could be brought out of each other.

“It meant coming together as a team,” Pobletts said, when asked about the approach of the squad coming out of the break. “And it has shown in the second half of our season. Players are stepping up to make big plays, like Lillian Bowman making a tying goal with less than a minute to go against Asheville, and Joselin Turner on many turnovers in the midfield in most games.”

Getting the team to believe it can play with either the bigger schools or programs with more advanced skills has been a challenge. However, Pobletts said the players’ natural athletic abilities can be the asset the team can draw on more, while the lacrosse skills continue to be developed.

“We have always had a lot of speed and athleticism,” said Pobletts. “But some of the skills take time to learn and come together. They have kept showing up and working hard, trusting the processes to get better every day.”

Nearing the end of her first year with the Red Tornadoes, the head coach said those skills continue to improve and work into genuine assets on the field.

“We have been focused on the fundamentals, including ground balls, as well as coming together as a team and trusting each other to do their job,” she explained, when asked about the team’s success. “Our offense has taken the re-defend seriously and has caused many turnovers in the midfield, allowing us to possess the ball. Our defense is fast and athletic and unafraid to put pressure on the other team in a settled defense.”

NCHSAA GIRLS LACROSSE 1A/2A/3A WEST REGIONAL FINAL

NO. 2 HICKORY (13-3) at NO. 1 BISHOP McGUINNESS (15-3)

About the Red Tornadoes (Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference co-champion, 3-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Wynn Pobletts (1st season, 13-3)

Roster: Landon Beard, Sr.; Lily Bowman, So.; Gabby Bryant, So.; Bobbi Carson, Fr.; Susanna Dean, Fr.; Ellie Eichman, Sr.; Jayden Fralick, Fr.; Rose Haines, Fr.; Ella Brett Hitchcock, So.; Annie Howard, So.; Aniah Jones, Jr.; Camille Martinez-Sanchez, Fr.; Katherine Mitcheltree, Jr.; Sarah Oetting, Sr; Ella Richardson, Sr; Sloane Sinclair, Jr.; Lexie Starnes, Sr.; Joselin Turner, Sr.; Arieana Williamson, So.

Pobletts' comments on key players: “Ella Richardson and Sarah Oetting have been players we can always count on when we need it. Sloane Sinclair on defense has made some incredible defensive plays that have turned the tide on games when we needed it. Finally, Lexie Starnes in goal has made some key saves that allow us to stay within striking distance.”

Playoff results: 5/9 vs. No. 7 St. Stephens (15-6); 5/12 vs. No. 3 Community School of Davidson (15-8)

About the Villains (Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference champion, 6-4 NCHAA playoffs)

Coach: Christina Aho (38-13, 4th season)

Roster: Mackenzie Bowen, So.; Kendall Carpino, So.; Kathleen Dennen, So.; Caroline Duggan, Jr.; Maddie Edwards, Fr.; Nevaeh Fears, Jr.; Mary Gaylord, Fr.; Victoria Guigar, So.; Emery Grunwald, Fr.; Anna Hoeing, Sr.; Samantha Jones, So.; Grace Khol, So; Rose Lopez, Sr.; Finley Miller, Jr.; Sarah Pulliam, So.; Samantha Schulthesis, Fr.; Ashlyn Showers, Jr.; Gracie Stalek, Jr.; Olivia Stone, Jr; Ella Suire, So.; Alison Varner, Fr.; Kiersten Varner, Jr.; Evie Vu, So.; Marian Waterman, So.; Lily Winters, Fr,; Kate Wolschon, Jr.

Key players: Kathleen Dennen (100 goals, 37 assists, 18 ground balls, 45 draw controls); Ella Suire (68 goals, 34 assists, 19 ground balls); Grace Khol (65.3 save percentage)

Playoff results: 5/9 vs. No. 9 Parkwood (21-6); 5/12 vs. No. 5 Lake Norman Charter (23-7)

Next up: No 2 Northwood (13-6) or No. 1 Croatan (17-2)