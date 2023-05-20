The Hickory girls lacrosse team posted a 13-4 record during the 2023 season, including a 10-2 mark in league play as the Red Tornadoes finished in a three-way tie with Asheville and T.C. Roberson for the top spot in the conference. Hickory also reached the 1A/2A/3A West Regional championship game before falling to Bishop McGuinness, which played in the state title game on Saturday. In the 16-4 loss to the Villains, the Red Tornadoes received goals from Ella Richardson, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Joselin Turner and Sarah Oetting. Pictured, from left, are Ellie Eichman, Landon Beard, Gabby Bryant, Annie Howard, Rose Haines, Bobbi Carson, Susanna Dean, Sarah Oetting, Katherine Mitcheltree, Ella Richardson, Aniah Jones, Joselin Turner, Arieana Williamson, Sloane Sinclair, head coach Wynn Pobletts, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Lexie Starnes, Camille Martinez-Sanchez, Lillian Bowman and assistant coach A’Mya McClain.
top story
Hickory girls lacrosse completes historic season
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs have taken the steam out of most of the area tea…
Just four of the 14 area teams that started last Tuesday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association softball tournament remain in …
TAYLORSVILLE — The wait was worth it for the Alexander Central softball team on Wednesday night, as the Cougars knocked off visiting South Cal…
Wednesday's area playoff scores
Tuesday's area playoff scores