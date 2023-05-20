The Hickory girls lacrosse team posted a 13-4 record during the 2023 season, including a 10-2 mark in league play as the Red Tornadoes finished in a three-way tie with Asheville and T.C. Roberson for the top spot in the conference. Hickory also reached the 1A/2A/3A West Regional championship game before falling to Bishop McGuinness, which played in the state title game on Saturday. In the 16-4 loss to the Villains, the Red Tornadoes received goals from Ella Richardson, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Joselin Turner and Sarah Oetting. Pictured, from left, are Ellie Eichman, Landon Beard, Gabby Bryant, Annie Howard, Rose Haines, Bobbi Carson, Susanna Dean, Sarah Oetting, Katherine Mitcheltree, Ella Richardson, Aniah Jones, Joselin Turner, Arieana Williamson, Sloane Sinclair, head coach Wynn Pobletts, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Lexie Starnes, Camille Martinez-Sanchez, Lillian Bowman and assistant coach A’Mya McClain.