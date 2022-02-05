Hickory girls hold off Foard for 10th win in 11 games

Since a two-point loss to Fred T. Foard on the opening day of December’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic, the Hickory girls basketball team has completely turned its season around. In fact, the Red Tornadoes entered Saturday afternoon’s rematch with the Tigers having won nine of their last 10 contests.
During Saturday’s contest, host Hickory built a double-digit lead before holding off a feisty Foard bunch down the stretch for a 56-48 victory. The win was the Red Tornadoes’ second in as many days at David W. Craft Gymnasium, where Hickory routed West Iredell 78-25 on Friday.
Now 12-7 overall and 9-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference entering the final week of the regular season, Hickory visits Foard on Tuesday before hosting St. Stephens on Wednesday. On the other side, the Tigers (13-8, 7-4 Western Foothills 3A) will remain at home for a matchup with Statesville on Wednesday after hosting the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday.
“We wanted to come into this game confident, that was the biggest thing, I thought we were confident,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “... We did a good job and exposed the gaps in the defense, and the girls ran the offense the way it needed to be ran.”
Hickory came out of the gates hot, with four different players scoring in a first quarter that ended with the Red Tornadoes holding a 20-9 lead. Hickory knocked down four 3-pointers in the opening frame, with Joselin Turner making the first triple two minutes in to go with two from Lea Boyens and one from Gabriela Greenard.
The 3s continued to fly in the second quarter, beginning with one from Foard’s Kinzer Abernathy, who provided nearly all of the offense for the Tigers in the period. Abernathy scored Foard’s first 13 points of the quarter — the only other point came on a foul shot from Alexis Wolgemuth in the final minute —but Hickory was still able to add to its lead as it carried a 36-23 advantage into halftime.
After combining for 10 treys in the first half — Hickory made six and Foard finished with four — neither squad knocked down a 3 over the final two quarters. In the third period, the Red Tornadoes only made three field goals and scored eight points overall, while Imani Ikard started to find her way in the post for the Tigers with seven points. Nevertheless, Hickory entered the fourth quarter with a 44-34 lead.
Laken Powe registered a putback for Hickory to start the final frame, but Foard’s Samaria Tipps answered with a driving layup at the other end. Then Gabby Bryant converted a three-point play for the Red Tornadoes before the Tigers scored the next 10 points in a row to climb within three, 49-46, with under three minutes to play.
Abernathy and Tipps turned steals into layups to get Foard’s 10-0 run started, with the visitors pulling even closer on two free throws and another basket from Abernathy to go with a driving layup from Tipps. However, Hickory was able to hold on thanks to a 7-2 spurt to finish the game, scoring most of its points at the free-throw line while limiting the Tigers to a single layup from Wolgemuth that came via a steal on an inbounds pass.
“We made four bad errors, trying to get rid of the ball too quick,” said Helms of Hickory’s shaky play in the fourth quarter. “... In this case I think they kind of felt overwhelmed with some of the physicality prior to catching the ball and not feeling like there’s gonna be anything positive come out and they tried to get rid of it quick, if that makes sense.
“But an overall game where we stuck to our game plan, played with intensity,” she added. “And we’re playing a lot of young people and they did what they had to do to win. We let it get a little too close, but there’s multiple factors with that.”
Four Red Tornadoes reached double figures in scoring, led by Greenard’s 18-point effort. Hickory also received 10 points each from Turner, Boyens and Bryant.
As for Foard, it was paced by Abernathy’s game-high 19-point performance. Tipps was also in double figures with 11 points and Ikard added nine, but leading scorer Wolgemuth was held to seven.
“We did our job, I thought it frustrated the whole team,” said Helms of limiting Wolgemuth’s production. “Of course there’s things we could have done better, but that one part of the game we accomplished the way we wanted to, that’s one of the things we went over in here and I thought it was effective in terms of not letting them get a lot of momentum.
“They had some other people step up,” she continued. “No. 15 (Abernathy) did, we should have done a better job with her, but again I guess we weren’t expecting it as much and didn’t respect it as well as we should have. ... She had a great game and took up some of that point production for them.”
Note: Look for results from other athletic events involving area teams in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Fred T. Foard;09;14;11;14;-;48
Hickory;20;16;08;12;-;56
Fred T. Foard – Kinzer Abernathy 19, Samaria Tipps 11, Imani Ikard 9, Alexis Wolgemuth 7, Davoney Dellinger 2.
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 18, Lea Boyens 10, Gabby Bryant 10, Joselin Turner 10, Laken Powe 6, Addison Sisk 2.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.