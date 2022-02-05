Hickory girls hold off Foard for 10th win in 11 games

The 3s continued to fly in the second quarter, beginning with one from Foard’s Kinzer Abernathy, who provided nearly all of the offense for the Tigers in the period. Abernathy scored Foard’s first 13 points of the quarter — the only other point came on a foul shot from Alexis Wolgemuth in the final minute —but Hickory was still able to add to its lead as it carried a 36-23 advantage into halftime.

After combining for 10 treys in the first half — Hickory made six and Foard finished with four — neither squad knocked down a 3 over the final two quarters. In the third period, the Red Tornadoes only made three field goals and scored eight points overall, while Imani Ikard started to find her way in the post for the Tigers with seven points. Nevertheless, Hickory entered the fourth quarter with a 44-34 lead.

Laken Powe registered a putback for Hickory to start the final frame, but Foard’s Samaria Tipps answered with a driving layup at the other end. Then Gabby Bryant converted a three-point play for the Red Tornadoes before the Tigers scored the next 10 points in a row to climb within three, 49-46, with under three minutes to play.