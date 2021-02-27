Hickory girls collect another road playoff win

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association basketball playoffs was held on Thursday, with five of the eight remaining teams from area conferences advancing to third-round action. Continue reading to see how those squads — except for the Bunker Hill girls and Hickory boys, who were covered in separate stories —performed during Thursday’s contests. Other local sporting events are also highlighted below.
3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 12 Hickory 53, No. 4 Ashbrook 33
For the second time in three nights, the Red Tornadoes (10-2) nabbed a double-digit road victory, thumping the Green Wave (13-2) on Thursday in Gastonia. Hickory travels to top-seeded Freedom (11-0) in the third round today at 3 p.m.
No. 1 Freedom 70, No. 9 Asheville 66
The Patriots (11-0) received a season-high 31 points from Danisha Hemphill in a four-point home win over the Cougars (12-3) on Thursday in Morganton. Freedom will host Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival Hickory in the third round today at 3 p.m.
4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 South Caldwell 47, No. 10 Lake Norman 45
The Spartans (8-6) earned a tight victory over the Wildcats (10-2) at home Thursday in Hudson, getting a game-high 19 points from Olivia Miller to go with 14 from Katlyn Wynn. South Caldwell entertains third-seeded Providence (8-0) in the third round tonight at 6 p.m.
2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 West Stokes 59, No. 9 Newton-Conover 41
The Wildcats (13-0) remained unbeaten this season, ending a 36-game winning streak by the Red Devils (15-1) in the process during Thursday’s home contest in King. West Stokes hosts fifth-seeded Bunker Hill (12-0) in third-round action tonight at 6 p.m.
2A BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 3 North Lincoln 86, No. 6 North Davidson 69
The Knights (14-2) ran their winning streak to eight with a 17-point home win over the Black Knights (13-1) at home Thursday in Lincolnton. North Lincoln hosts 10th-seeded Shelby (15-1) tonight at 6 p.m.
No. 5 Mountain Heritage 59, No. 13 West Caldwell 49
The Cougars (13-0) grabbed a 10-point home win over the Warriors (8-3) on Thursday in Burnsville, outscoring them in all four quarters to advance to the third round. Mountain Heritage visits top-seeded Hendersonville (15-0) tonight.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Hibriten 50, Bunker Hill 13
The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) led 23-0 after the first quarter, 37-0 at halftime and 43-0 through three periods during Thursday’s home victory over the Bears (0-1, 0-1) in Lenoir. Daren Perry had seven carries for 122 yards and a touchdown to lead Hibriten’s rushing attack, while Cedric Shuford (three carries for 44 yards and two TDs), Noah Isbell (six carries for 29 yards and a TD), Jake Absher (three carries for 21 yards and a TD) and Coby Wilson (one carry for 10 yards and a TD) also found the end zone for the Panthers.
Bunker Hill, which tallied a pair of fourth-quarter scores on an 18-yard TD pass from Carson Elder to Jay Abrams and a 1-yard TD run from Preston Workman, was limited to 50 yards on 21 carries. Elder completed 8 of 10 passes for 55 yards for the Bears, who host Fred T. Foard next Friday, the same night Hibriten entertains West Caldwell.
Lincolnton 27, Newton-Conover 13
The Red Devils (0-1, 0-1 South Fork 2A Conference) scored the first 13 points on the road Thursday in Lincolnton, but surrendered 27 unanswered points to the Wolves (1-0, 1-0) over the game’s final 13:52 to drop their first conference opener since the South Fork 2A was established in 2017. Newton-Conover’s TDs came on a 1-yard fumble return from Javin Cauthen in the second quarter and a 2-yard run from Allan Shade in the third.
Speaking of Shade, he had 27 carries for 237 yards to go with two receptions for 16 yards for Newton-Conover, which hosts Bandys next Friday. Meanwhile, Deandre Smith scored all four TDs for Lincolnton — catching TD passes of 43 and 16 yards from St. Stephens transfer Connor Williams before adding rushing scores of 19 and 43 yards — which entertains East Lincoln next Friday.
Draughn 14, West Iredell 3
After a scoreless first half, the Warriors (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) got on the board first with a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter during Thursday’s road game in Valdese. However, the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) scored the final 14 points of the night on TD runs of 26 and 16 yards from Niguel Dula, who finished with 143 yards on 17 carries.
Draughn visits Patton next Saturday in a contest that will be held at Freedom High, where more fans will be able to attend under the 30-percent capacity order enacted Friday statewide. On the other side, West Iredell hosts East Burke next Friday.
South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2
Scoring was at a premium during Thursday’s nonconference tilt in Statesville between the Vikings (1-0) and Cougars (0-1), as host South Iredell scored the game’s only TD on an 8-yard run from Jaylin Neal midway through the third quarter. Alexander Central avoided being shut out thanks to a fourth-quarter safety, but was unable to find the end zone.
Neal led all rushers with 121 yards on 18 carries, while Sacari Stevenson added 48 yards on 15 carries for the Vikings, who host nonconference Ronald Reagan next Friday. As for the Cougars, they were paced by Ryheem Craig’s nine carries for 48 yards, and they will look to get in the win column when they travel to Watauga next Friday for both teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A opener.