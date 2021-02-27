Hickory girls collect another road playoff win

Speaking of Shade, he had 27 carries for 237 yards to go with two receptions for 16 yards for Newton-Conover, which hosts Bandys next Friday. Meanwhile, Deandre Smith scored all four TDs for Lincolnton — catching TD passes of 43 and 16 yards from St. Stephens transfer Connor Williams before adding rushing scores of 19 and 43 yards — which entertains East Lincoln next Friday.

Draughn 14, West Iredell 3

After a scoreless first half, the Warriors (0-1, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) got on the board first with a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter during Thursday’s road game in Valdese. However, the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) scored the final 14 points of the night on TD runs of 26 and 16 yards from Niguel Dula, who finished with 143 yards on 17 carries.

Draughn visits Patton next Saturday in a contest that will be held at Freedom High, where more fans will be able to attend under the 30-percent capacity order enacted Friday statewide. On the other side, West Iredell hosts East Burke next Friday.

South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2