Hickory girls blitz Spartans, earn 61-27 win

Hickory’s girls basketball team was ready to play on Wednesday night and South Caldwell paid the price. The Red Tornadoes never trailed in the game and got everybody involved in a 61-27 win over the Spartans.
“They had very good intensity,” said Hickory coach Barbara Helms about her team. “I thought we had a lot of different people stepping up at different times.”
Hickory is now 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. It was the first loss of the season for South Caldwell, now 2-1 and 1-1.
The Red Tornadoes nearly pitched a first-quarter shutout, building a 15-0 lead before Olivia Miller stole the ball and went the other way for South Caldwell’s first points of the game with just 30 seconds left in the opening period.
Kellen Morin was simply unstoppable in the early going for the Red Tornadoes, with eight of her nine points coming in the first stanza.
“We went to Kellen early and pounded, pounded, pounded to Kellen. They didn’t really have an answer for that,” Helms said about the opening onslaught. “Everybody got a look at the rim.”
Up 16-2 at the quarter break, Hickory went on a tear in the second quarter led by Finley Lefevers. Lefevers scored 13 points in the period that went 22-8 Hickory’s way, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
“I thought Fin (Lefevers) was all over the place and took charge,” Helms said. “And our press looked good at the beginning. We had good containment and didn’t foul too much.”
Hickory provided the early shovel for the Spartans, who promptly dug themselves a hole from which there was no escape. Hickory’s defense forced 17 first-half turnovers including 10 in the first quarter alone.
Seven Red Tornadoes scored in the first half compared to two Spartans. Not surprisingly then, Hickory had built up a commanding 38-10 cushion by intermission.
“Anything you can get off of transition, that’s obviously the easiest way to do it,” Helms said. “Even when we didn’t get a layup I thought we did better offensively with more movement going on.”
Leading the transition, both on offense and defense, was Chloe James. James also played the role of distributor by getting the ball to teammates for easy scores.
“Just great defensively, passing the ball,” is how Helms described James’ performance. “She was calm. She did a very good job of keeping the ball in play where we could make plays out of it.”
So stout was the Red Tornadoes’ defense, South Caldwell scored in double digits just one out of four quarters with 13 points in the third period. The Spartans scored only 14 points in the other three quarters combined.
Miller led the South Caldwell offense with 13 points.
Lefevers finished with 24 points for Hickory and Morin had nine. Three other Red Tornadoes each had seven.
Both teams will be at home on Friday. Hickory will host nonconference Forestview, while South Caldwell will take on fellow Northwestern 3A/4A squad Freedom.
South Caldwell: 02 08 13 04 — 27
Hickory: 16 22 16 07 — 61
South Caldwell — Olivia Miller 13, Kaitlyn Propst 3, Katlyn Wynn 3, Kaylee Anderson 2, Sharnay Dorsey 2, Kenley Jackson 2, Chloe Phillips 2.
Hickory — Finley Lefevers 24, Kellen Morin 9, Gabby Greenard 7, Chloe James 7, Aysha Short 7, Ellie Rumbaugh 3, Laken Powe 2, Chaziya Sanders 2.