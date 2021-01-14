Hickory girls blitz Spartans, earn 61-27 win

Hickory’s girls basketball team was ready to play on Wednesday night and South Caldwell paid the price. The Red Tornadoes never trailed in the game and got everybody involved in a 61-27 win over the Spartans.

“They had very good intensity,” said Hickory coach Barbara Helms about her team. “I thought we had a lot of different people stepping up at different times.”

Hickory is now 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. It was the first loss of the season for South Caldwell, now 2-1 and 1-1.

The Red Tornadoes nearly pitched a first-quarter shutout, building a 15-0 lead before Olivia Miller stole the ball and went the other way for South Caldwell’s first points of the game with just 30 seconds left in the opening period.

Kellen Morin was simply unstoppable in the early going for the Red Tornadoes, with eight of her nine points coming in the first stanza.

“We went to Kellen early and pounded, pounded, pounded to Kellen. They didn’t really have an answer for that,” Helms said about the opening onslaught. “Everybody got a look at the rim.”