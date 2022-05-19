Hickory-East Lincoln showdown headlines Round 2 of soccer playoffs

Fourteen area teams began play Monday in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls soccer tournament and eight advanced to tonight’s second round.

The Western Foothills 3A Conference had the best night from area conferences with four of its five teams winning matches, two of those on the road. The big match of Round 2 will feature the league’s co-champions, Hickory and East Lincoln, facing off in Denver. Also moving on are St. Stephens and North Iredell.

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference saw its co-champions advancing with Hibriten and Watauga hosting matches tonight.

The Catawba Valley 2A Conference has only champion Lincolnton remaining with four other teams losing on the road Monday.

Finally, Draughn won the first postseason match in its history.

Listed below is a look at all seven matches involving area conference teams.

(Note: Stats listed were provided by the coaches or MaxPreps.com.)

NCHSAA GIRLS SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Second round: Tonight; Third round: Monday, May 23; Fourth round: Thursday, May 26; Regional: Tuesday, May 31; State championship: Friday or Saturday, June 3-4.

3A WEST REGION

No. 13 Hickory (14-6-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (16-3-3), 7 p.m.

About Hickory (28-25 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Foothills 3A Conference co-champion

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Madeline Mosteller, Sr. (16 goals, 9 assists); Jayden Fralick, So. (12 goals, 5 assists); Litzy Hernandez, So. (9 goals, 7 assists); MF: Mia Zuluetta, Fr. (13 goals, 7 assists); Addie Barrer, Sr. (1 goal, 7 assists); CB: Kate Bridges, Fr.; GK Taylor Rose, Sr. (0.6 goals against average, 11 shutouts, Lenoir-Rhyne commit)

Madeline Mosteller and Mia Zulueta each scored twice to lead Hickory to a 4-0 win over Forestview on Monday. Three different players had assists for the Red Tornadoes. The victory was the 13th shutout of the season out of 14 wins. Hickory has allowed 16 goals this year. The Red Tornadoes started the year 2-4. Since then, one of the two losses and the tie came against East Lincoln. A win tonight would put Hickory into the round-of-16 for the first time since 2014.

About East Lincoln (19-17 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Foothills 3A Conference co-champion

Coach: Jason Dragoon

Key players: F: Deana Poteat, Sr. (16 goals, 2 assists, NCCA all-star selection); Abby Hege, So. (10 goals, 11 assists); CB: Cambell Vander Harr, Sr.; Sadie Badget, Fr; GK: Kelsey Campo (16 goals allowed, 44 saves)

East Lincoln had little problem getting past West Rowan in the first round, blanking the Mustangs 7-0. The Mustangs had their ninth shutout of the year in the win and extended their unbeaten streak to five straight. The win was the first in the postseason since 2019 and now the Mustangs look for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016.

Coaches’ comments: (Note: Each coach was asked what made the other team difficult to play)

Coach Jillings (Hickory): “It starts with their coach. Jason is a fantastic coach who does a great job organizing and preparing his kids. You know they will be ready to play. On the field, they are blessed with multiple weapons in attack. You can’t simply key in on one player without the threat of being punished by another. They are extremely dangerous on set pieces and their delivery into the box is fantastic. They are stout defensively, well organized, good defending one-on-ones, good recovery speed and a quality goalkeeper. It will take a complete team effort to beat them.”

Coach Dragoon (East Lincoln): “What makes Hickory so difficult for us is how organized and compact their back four and middle two play. They are always talking and in sync and seemed to have pressure and cover and balance worked out. They also have great combination play between 10 (Litzy Hernandez), 1 (Madeline Mosteller) and 8 (Mia Zulueta). It’s difficult to defend then because they move off the ball for each other so well and each of them is a scoring threat, but they also share the ball well. Brian has his girls prepared and manages games very well. It’s unfortunate that the two teams who tied for number one in what is arguably the deepest and possibly the most challenging conference in the West to navigate should have to see each other in Round 2.”

Series history: The playoff seedings for both teams game came down to the final week, as the squads played each other to close out the regular season. Hickory needed a win or two ties to take the outright conference championship. However, the Mustangs beat Hickory 3-1 on the road, then rallied in the second half at home to forge a 1-1 tie and a co-championship. The results gave East Lincoln the No. 1 bid out of the Western Foothills 3A, the higher seed and tonight’s home match.

Next up: No. 12 Asheboro (15-4-2) or No. 5 Hibriten (16-4-1)

No. 17 St. Stephens (14-5-2) at No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (21-1), 6 p.m.

About St. Stephens (23-22 NCHSAA playoffs):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Christina Vourdouis

Key players: F: Juliette Hessong, Jr. (22 goals, 4 assists); Juliana Goolsby, Sr. (7 goals, 2 assists); MF: Mira Fogle, Jr.; Kylie Yang, Sr (8 goals).; Linsy Rios, So. Addison Cox, Fr.; Gabrielle Spatz, Fr. (6 goals, 6 assists). D: Olivia Beane, Sr.; Kirsten Setzer, Fr.; Sarah McNeil, Jr.; GK: Ashley Laney, Sr.

Down 1-0 at the half, Juliette Hessong, Juliana Goolsby and Kylie Yang each scored a goal, and Hessong and Gabrielle Spatz had assists to lead the Indians to a 3-1 win over Crest on Monday. Defensively, St. Stephens held the Chargers to six shots on goal with five saves made by Addyson Clary. The win places the Indians into the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. St. Stephens has allowed 14 goals this season.

Coach’s comments: “Thursday we are looking forward to a pretty intense matchup. We are hoping to pull out a second-round win. The girls are excited and pumped to play against Lake Norman Charter. In order to find success Thursday, we will need to focus on the way we play our game and keeping our composure.”

About Lake Norman Charter (33-8 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles 2013, 2021):

South Piedmont 3A Conference Champion

Coach: Jason Reichert

Key players: Eliza Rich, Sr. (49 goals, 27 assists); Haven Stanley, Sr. (38 goals, 30 assists); Rylie Cook, Jr. (17 goals, 12 assists); Imani Anzaya (7 goals allowed, 45 saves).

The defending 2A state champions played just one half and demolished West Charlotte 13-0 in Round 1. Haven Stanley and Eliza Rich each had four goals for the Knights. The Indians — and everyone else for that matter — will have to contend with a relentless offense that has scored 160 goals in 22 matches. Monday’s win was the 12th mercy-rule victory of the season. Being on the attack so often has limited shots. Imani Anzaya has faced 52 shots in 22 matches with the Knights posting 17 shutouts, including 11 in a row.

Next up: No. 9 Central Academy (12-7-1) or No. 8 Enka (12-9-1)

No. 12 Asheboro (15-4-2) at No. 5 Hibriten (16-4-1), 6 p.m.

About Hibriten (30-20 NCHSAA playoffs):

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion

Coach: Shea Bridges

Key players: F: Abby Kidder, Jr. (16 goals); Charis Keen, Sr. (18 goals, 13 assists); MF Bella Hawkins: MF: Bella Hawkins (20 goals), Fr.; CB Haley Crowe, So.; Darby Keen, So.; GK Rylee Conard, Jr. (15 goals allowed, 88 saves)

Abby Kidder had the hat trick and Bella Hawkins scored twice to lead Hibriten to an easy 8-0 victory over Franklin. Charis Keen had a goal and two assists. Rylee Conard had six saves for the Panthers’ seventh straight shutout, the 13th overall.

The Panthers played a tough nonconference schedule against playoff teams such as Hickory, Newton-Conover, Central Academy, Fred T. Foard, South Point, Asheville and Charlotte Latin, and the stretch appears to have prepared them for the postseason to come. Hibriten’s last playoff win before Monday was in 2018, which sent the Panthers to their last round-of-16 appearance.

Coach’s comments: “I am fortunate to have a great group of girls that play well together. We played a very tough schedule this season to prepare us for the playoffs. Thursday will bring another tough task against a very good team.”

About Asheboro (9-14 NCHSAA playoffs):

Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference runner-up

Coach: Emily Ramon

Key players: Madison Arroyo, Sr. (30 goals, 6 assists); Natalie Flores, Jr. (14 goals, 10 assists); Sarah Allred, Sr. (17 goals allowed, 115 saves).

Asheboro outlasted Fred T. Foard 2-1 to advance to tonight second round for its fourth win in a row and the 10th out of 11. The Blue Comets have given up two goals over the last six matches. All four losses by the Blue Comets have come against conference champions. A win would place Asheboro in the round-of-16 for the first time since 2017.

Next up: No. 13 Hickory (14-6-1) or No. 4 East Lincoln (16-3-3)

No. 23 North Iredell (13-7-1) at No. 7 Atkins (15-1-3), 6 p.m.

About North Iredell (5-17 NCHSAA playoffs, 1st appearance since 2018):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Tyler Carter

Key Players: F: Brianna Ladino, Fr. (9 goals); MF: Maris Chase, Sr. (8 goals); Madison Busque, Fr. (8 goals); Lauren Combs, Fr. (7 goals); D: Cameryn Reavis, Sr.; GK: Megyn Gaither, Fr. (13 goals allowed)

A young team that could make noise in future seasons got a taste of postseason success with a 1-0 win at Pisgah on Monday, the Raiders’ first since 2017. A pair of freshmen provided big moments. Lauren Combs scored the match-winner in the second half and Megyn Gaither made eight saves for the shutout. North Iredell allowed just 16 goals during the season with 12 shutouts. A victory in Round 2 puts them in the Sweet 16 for the first time.

Coach’s comments: “(Monday) night was a tough one. We played a fast, physical team in Pisgah. We had to make some adjustments at halftime to make their back line uncomfortable to create more offense. Looking forward to Atkins Thursday. They don’t give up many goals and have a really potent scorer. We’re going to have to disallow her as many chances as we can. We hope that coming from such a tough conference and playing some of the tougher teams around, we will be more prepared.”

About Atkins (1-6 NCHSAA playoffs):

Mid-State 3A Conference Champion

Coach: Melissa Guy

Key players: Allison Wiebking, Jr. (33 goals, 10 assists); Austin Huffman, Jr. (12 goals, 9 assists)

The Camels’ top two scorers, Wiebking and Huffman, each provided a goal in their 2-0 win over Ledford. It was the first victory for Atkins in the postseason. Having allowed nine goals this season, the Camels have 13 shutouts.

Next up: No. 18 Stuart Cramer (13-5) or No. 2 South Point (20-2)

4A WEST REGION

No. 9 Independence (17-1-1) at No 8 Watauga (16-3), 6 p.m.

About Watauga (19-24 NCHSAA playoffs):

Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion

Coach: Chris Tarnowski

Key players: F: Katie Durham, So. (19 goals, 12 assists); Brelyn Sturgill, Sr. (19 goals, 13 assists); MF: Lily Brown, Sr. (5 goals, 7 assists); Maya Nelson, Jr. (7 goals, 5 assists); D: Samantha Bertrand, So.; GK: Lucy Willis, Jr. (8 goals allowed)

Maya Nelson scored twice in the first half and Brelyn Sturgill added an insurance goal late to send Watauga to a 3-1 over Southwest Guilford. The Pioneers have allowed nine goals this season, though four of them have come in the last three matches. A win tonight will put the Pioneers in the Sweet 16 for the third time.

Coach’s comments: “I’m proud of our team so far in terms of their concentration and cohesion entering the playoffs. The competition only gets tougher the further you go, so that team-centered mindset will hopefully continue for us.”

About Independence (1-5 NCHSAA playoffs):

Southwestern 4A Conference Champion

Coach: Andrew Shimko

Key players: Samantha Swinson, Jr. (24 goals, 11 assists); Abbey Stengel, Jr. (18 goals, 13 assists); Kamryn Browder, Jr. (15 goals, 8 assists); Caroline Wehr, Jr. (9 goals allowed 43 saves)

Aleisha Lamb scored twice and Samantha Swinson added another to help send the Patriots to their first postseason win, a 3-0 victory over Ragsdale. Defensively, Independence held Ragsdale to three shots on goal for its 13th shutout. The Patriots have allowed nine goals this season. Their lone loss came against Marvin Ridge early in the season.

Series history: The last match between these schools came in 2017, when Watauga scored in the first “golden goal” period to outlast the Patriots 2-1.

Next up: No. 9 Weddington (10-6-3) or No. 8 Cuthbertson (13-0-4)

2A WEST REGION

No 9 Madison (16-2-1) at No. 8 Lincolnton (16-5), 6:30 p.m.

About Lincolnton (3-10 NCHSAA playoffs):

Catawba Valley 2A Conference Champion

Coach: Brad Bagan

After getting blown out 11-2 in the season opener and going 3-5 to start the year, the Wolves are a win away from their first round-of-16 visit. Ironically, their first postseason win since 2017 came against Burns by an 11-2 score.

Coach’s comments: “What worked well for us is just living every day by our mantra—earn the jersey – and playing as a team, and we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We don’t rely on any single player to have to do too much. We look to play with balance and continue building our team-family culture. The team struggled early in the season, but learning to put each other first has been the difference.”

About Madison (14-22 NCHSAA playoffs):

Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Champion

Coach: Allen Raynor

Key players: Skye Fitzhugh, Sr. (26 goals, 11 assists); Amber Hernandez, So. (20 goals, 7 assists); Desi Rozeboom, So. (12 goals, 9 assists); Callie Aerni, Sr. (10 goals, allowed 94 saves)

Madison advanced to the second round with an 8-0 win over North Forsyth, which was its ninth shutout of the season. The victory was the Patriots’ 14th in a row. Madison is looking to break a five-match losing streak in the playoffs, during which the Patriots have been outscored 35-2. A victory would put Madison in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

Next up: No. 17 Lincoln Charter (9-6-2) or No. 1 Wilkes Central (19-3)

1A WEST REGION

No. 24 Draughn (5-7-4) at Corvian Community (8-7-1), 7 p.m.

About Draughn (1-1 NCHSAA playoffs):

Wild card qualifier

Coach: Jamie Ward

Alexis Diaz scored on a penalty kick in the second half to give the Wildcats their first playoff win in the program’s history. The goal was Draughn’s first in three matches and just the 24th on the season.

About Corvian Community (1-0 NCHSAA playoffs):

Metro 1A Eight Conference Champion

Coach: Aaron Smith

Like Draughn, the Cardinals notched their first win in the postseason, but this in the program’s first playoff match. It is the third year of the program, but the first full season after struggling through two COVID years. Also like Draughn, Corvian has struggled to score. The Cardinals scored one goal in losing their first five matches.

Next up: No. 17 Mountain Island Charter (5-12) or No. 1 Union Academy (19-0)