Hickory duo looks to repeat at state boys tennis tournament

Two regional champions from the area, including a defending state champion doubles team, are among the entries in this weekend’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association state individual boys tennis tournaments, which are to be held throughout the Research Triangle area.

The doubles team of Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern is looking to bring another 3A state title back to Hickory after sweeping the 3A West Region last weekend. The area also boasts the 2A West Region champion in Piero Rovalino and Zachary Zagorski from Lincolnton.

Hickory also sends another talented doubles team in Clint Powers and Lewis Tate. Ajay Swisher of St. Stephens rounds out the group as the only singles player from the area to advance to the state tournament.

3A state tournamentBurlington Tennis Center, 9 a.m. today

HICKORY

Coach: Jon Graham

Costen Holtzman, Sr. and Griffin Lovern, Jr. (16-0, No. 1 Doubles, Western Foothills 3A Champions, 3A West Region Doubles Champions)

First-round opponent: Landis Haynes, Jr. and Parker Stephens, So. of Concord (7-5 Regular Season, No. 1 Doubles, 3A Midwest Region Doubles Fourth Place)

Holtzman and Lovern are undefeated as partners the last two seasons and are the defending 3A state champions. They are trying to become the first doubles team to repeat as state champions since Max Fritsch and Jake Zinn of Carrboro turned the trick in the 2A tournament in 2014 and 2015.

The pair has not lost a set since losing the second set in last season’s state quarterfinals. Should they advance, Holtzman and Lovern could face Lake Norman Charter’s doubles team of Sean Huynh and Daniel Gartner in the semifinal round, which would be a preview of a likely match when the two schools meet in Monday’s state quarterfinal round of the dual-team tournament. Holtzman and Lovern could also face Crest’s Luke Kirby and Eli Roberts in the semifinals in what could be a rematch of the dual-team faceoff that occurred during the Hickory-Crest match last week, which was won by the Red Tornadoes’ duo.

Clint Powers, So. and Lewis Tate, Sr. (13-2, No. 2 Doubles, Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Runners-Up, 3A West Region Doubles Runners-Up)

First-round opponent: Lawson Rabon, Sr. and Seth Bean, Sr. of Central Davidson (8-0 No. 2 regular season, Midwest Region Doubles Third Place)

Tate also advanced to the state tournament last spring, pairing with Jack McIntosh to take the 3A West runner-up spot. Powers and Tate’s only losses this season have come against their teammates in the finals of the WFAC and 3A West Region tournaments. Should they advance, a possible opponent in the second round is Carrboro’s Aidan Chung and Jonathan Baddour. Chung won the 2A singles title in 2021 while Baddour and last year’s partner fell in the 2A doubles final. A possible semifinal matchup could be against Synder Pears and Hatten Gore of Fike, who made it to the 3A doubles state semifinals last spring.

Coach’s comments: “Griffin and Costen have big first serves as well as strong kick serves, both hit excellent volleys which allows them to approach and control the net. Costen is left-handed, which allows them to cover the middle with two forehands. They have a lot of experience in match play.

“Lewis Tate and Clint Powers are in their first year playing together as a doubles team. They have great speed combined with strong athletic ability. ... The key for them will be to maintain a high first serve percentage and hold down on unforced errors. If they manage that they have a good shot at making a deep run.”

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Patrick Smith

Ajay Swisher, Jr. (18-3, No. 1 Singles, Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Champion, 3A West Region Singles Fourth Place)

Swisher is making his first state tournament appearance in representing the Indians. His lone losses this season came against Costen Holtzman, Hickory’s No. 1 singles player, and twice during last weekend’s 3A West Region tournament. Swisher defeated Lake Norman Charter’s No. 1 singles Sean Huynh this week during St. Stephens’ loss to the Knights in the 3A state dual-team tournament. He’ll take on Huynh’s teammate in the first round.

First-round opponent: Abhi Parimi, Jr. of Lake Norman Charter (16-0 No. 1/No. 2 singles in duals, 3A Midwest Region Singles Champion

Coach’s comments: “Ajay is a tremendous athlete with great footwork. He has a lot of confidence that really keeps him calm in pressure situations.”

Swisher’s comments: “I’m excited to represent my school at states and I hope to perform my best and come out on top.”

2A state tournamentTing Park, Holly Springs, 9 a.m. today

LINCOLNTON

Coach: Michael Budzinski

Doubles: Piero Rovalino, Jr. and Zachary Zagorski, Sr. (16-0 No. 1 Doubles, Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference Champions, 2A West Region Doubles Champions)

In the regional semifinals, Rovalino and Zagorski needed to win a tiebreaker over Luke Breen and Julian Rizo of Community School of Davidson in the decisive set to advance to the finals, where they won in straight sets. Rovalino and Zagorski are 16-2 at No. 1 doubles over the last two regular seasons in returning to the 2A West Regional. The pair claimed the CVAC title while losing just two games during the three straight-set wins.

First-round opponent: Tripp McMillen, Fr. and Michael Tucker, Jr. of Surry Central (10-2, No. 2 Doubles regular season, 2A Midwest Region Fourth Place)

Coach’s comments: “This weekend is a culmination of years of hard work for Zach Zagorski and Piero Rovalino. The secret to their success is that they challenge each other to play their absolute best in everything they do. They have gone through the regular season, conference tournament and regionals undefeated. At this point in the season, every team is elite and nothing is guaranteed. These young men take everything in stride and excel at focusing on the now. Anything can happen this weekend, but Zagorski and Rovalino will be ready for anything.”