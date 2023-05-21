BURLINGTON — The Hickory boys tennis team made the most of its second chance on Saturday afternoon.

A year after falling to Carrboro in the 3A dual-team state championship match, the Red Tornadoes defeated the Jaguars 5-4 at Burlington Tennis Center to win their first outright dual title since 2006 and the third in program history.

West No. 1 seed Hickory finishes the season at 18-0, while East No. 7 seed Carrboro ends the year with a 20-4 record. The Red Tornadoes won the top three singles matches and the Jaguars took the bottom three, while the teams split the top two doubles matches before Hickory won the No. 3 match to clinch the victory.

At No. 1 singles, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern knocked off Johnathan Baddour 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), (10-8).

In the No. 2 singles match, the Red Tornadoes’ Graham Powers was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Jonas Miyagawa.

At No. 3 singles, Hickory’s Clint Powers defeated Wesley Hanes 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), (10-5).

Carrboro won the other three singles matches, with Theo Buchholtz sweeping Jack Nexsen 6-0, 6-0, Lucas Miyagawa earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Parker Yount and Yuki Notsu defeating Will Moore 6-4, 6-3.

Individual state doubles champions Lovern and Graham Powers won 8-2 over Baddour and Buchholtz at No. 1 doubles, while Jonas and Lucas Miyagawa notched an 8-1 victory over Moore and Nexsen in the No. 2 match. In the decisive third doubles match, Hickory’s Clint Powers and Ben Howard beat Hanes and Felix Fages by an 8-6 score.

Lovern was named the Most Valuable Player of the state title match, while Clint Powers and Baddour received sportsmanship awards from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Note: Look for a more in-depth story about Hickory’s state title win in an upcoming edition of the Hickory Daily Record, with additional photos to be included as well.

HICKORY 5, CARRBORO 4

Singles

1. Griffin Lovern (H) d. Johnathan Baddour, 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), (10-8)

2. Graham Powers (H) d. Jonas Miyagawa, 6-1, 6-2

3. Clint Powers (H) d. Wesley Hanes, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), (10-5)

4. Theo Buchholtz (C) d. Jack Nexsen, 6-0, 6-0

5. Lucas Miyagawa (C) d. Parker Yount, 6-0, 6-1

6. Yuki Notsu (C) d. Will Moore, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

1. Lovern/Graham Powers (H) d. Baddour/Buchholtz, 8-2

2. Jonas Miyagawa/Lucas Miyagawa (C) d. Moore/Nexsen, 8-1

3. Clint Powers/Ben Howard (H) d. Hanes/Felix Fages, 8-6