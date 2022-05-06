Hickory coach Helms retires from teaching position; school accepting applications to lead girls basketball team

Hickory High confirmed this week that it currently has an opening for a varsity girls basketball head coach. Longtime coach Barbara Helms retired from her position as a physical education teacher at the beginning of April, as stated by Hickory Public Schools director of communications Beverly Snowden in an email sent to the Hickory Daily Record on Tuesday.

“I can confirm with you that Barbara Helms retired from her position at Hickory High, effective April 1st, 2022,” wrote Snowden. “That’s all I have for you at this time, per your inquiry.”

It is unknown whether Helms will re-apply to be the Red Tornadoes’ girls basketball coach as a non-faculty head coach, as Newton-Conover’s Sylvia White did last year when she retired from a central office position before returning to the Red Devils’ sideline. In order to do so, Helms would have to be away from the school system for six months and receive school board approval — as required by the state — before applying.

Helms has been Hickory’s girls basketball coach for 19 seasons, and she was also the head coach at East Burke High for three seasons in the late 1990s. All told, she has won 482 games as a high school basketball coach.

Prior to her time as a high school coach, Helms had a seven-year stint as the women’s basketball coach at Lenoir-Rhyne. She graduated from Wake Forest University in 1984 after becoming the third player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau, then went on to attain her master’s degree from Appalachian State University.

Hickory has reached the state playoffs in each of Helms’ 19 seasons at the helm, posting a winning record every season. This past season, Helms guided the Red Tornadoes to a 3A state playoff appearance after the team dropped six of its first eight games — although one of those defeats was later changed to a forfeit victory — despite starting three underclassmen and bringing another freshman off the bench for heavy minutes.

The Red Tornadoes made back-to-back state championship appearances during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, defeating Chapel Hill 71-53 in the 2015 3A state title game. Hickory was 56-1 over those two seasons, with its only loss coming at the hands of Chapel Hill (69-56) in the 2014 championship game.

Hickory also reached the 3A state title game in 2011 before falling to South Central by a 61-58 final.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.