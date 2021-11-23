 Skip to main content
Hickory Christian's Sipe signs with Wake Tech
  • Updated
Anna Sipe
Photo courtesy of Hickory Christian Academy

Hickory Christian Academy senior Anna Sipe signed her national letter of intent last week to play volleyball at Wake Technical Community College next year.

