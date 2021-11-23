Hickory Christian's Runyon signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

Hickory Christian Academy senior Braden Runyon signed his national letter of intent last week to play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne next year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Hickory Christian Academy senior Braden Runyon signed his national letter of intent last week to play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne next year.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
MAIDEN — Just over seven months ago, Maiden football player Ethan Rhodes threw five interceptions in a 52-12 playoff loss against Salisbury he…
Area prep football scores from Friday, Nov. 19
WNNC, a Newton-based radio station, recently handed out its Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Player of the Year Award for high school football. For the…
A bounce here and a bounce there can make the difference deep in the playoffs in high school soccer. That’s especially true with two teams tha…
Fred T. Foard senior Lane Essary, seated on the right, signed his national letter of intent last week to play collegiate baseball at East Caro…
CARY — The Hickory boys soccer team came up just short in Friday night's 3A state championship match against Western Alamance, falling 1-0 on …
High school football programs know it has been a special season when teams are scheduled to have practice over Thanksgiving week. That experie…
CARY — In the story of a Cinderella season, the shoe fit just fine for Western Alamance. However, the clock struck midnight on Hickory’s dream…
Hickory senior Will Banks signed his national letter of intent on Monday to play baseball at Davidson College next year. Seated, from left, ar…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.