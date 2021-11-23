 Skip to main content
Hickory Christian's Runyon signs with Lenoir-Rhyne
Hickory Christian's Runyon signs with Lenoir-Rhyne

Braden Runyon
Photo courtesy of Hickory Christian Academy

Hickory Christian Academy senior Braden Runyon signed his national letter of intent last week to play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne next year.

