The Hickory Christian Academy girls soccer team will host the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship match on Saturday. After winning the 2019 state championship, the squad was unable to defend its title due to COVID-19. The team is 16-0-1 this season and is playing St. Thomas More Academy (14-2-1) out of Raleigh. Players for Hickory Christian include Rachel Lowry, Gracie McGrath, Finley Pulley, Savannah Pope, Liza Robertson, Haley Walker, Ella Ikerd, Ava Hartman, Cayleigh McMurray, Savannah Huckabee, Maddie Morgan, Mia McGrath, Mary Alice Bowman, Callie Caldwell, Lilly Greene, Kiley Whitfield, Grace Gordon, while Ashley Sain is the head coach.
Hickory Christian girls soccer hosting state title match Saturday
