A strong second half at the free-throw line and a key stretch from Jamien Little has Hickory High back in its usual environs in late February.

The Red Tornadoes penetrated the lane freely most of the second half and put away Dudley 67-47 in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's 3A state boys basketball tournament Thursday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium.

A year after losing as the top seed at home in the second round, Hickory (28-1) — the West Region’s second seed — won its 24th game in a row and advanced to Saturday’s round-of-16 for the seventh time in nine seasons. The Red Tornadoes will host No. 10 Ben L. Smith (26-3), which defeated No. 7 Asheboro 73-46 on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Hickory entered the second half leading 25-21 before Dudley (20-7) finished back-to-back fastbreaks with layups by leading scorer Nasir Newkirk (17 point). A timeout from Red Tornadoes coach Daniel Willis followed.

“They came out and attacked us,” Willis said of the opening second-half minutes. “They went to a little 1-3-1 pressure and we just kind of backed off. That was credit to them. I had to make sure that it didn't keep going and once we settled down we were fine.”

The adjustment in the Hickory attack came as dribble penetration got the ball inside for layups, or to create contact and get to the free-throw line. After Dudley took its last lead at 27-25, a drive down low by Izaiah Littlejohn was met with contact by the Panthers’ 6-foot-7 center, Tre McNeil. The play put McNeil in foul trouble with three, and sent Littlejohn to the stripe for two free throws to tie the game.

On the next possession, contact sent Jay Powell to the line, where he made 1 of 2 shots. Two possessions later, it was John Holbrook knocking down 1 of 2 free throws.

The Red Tornadoes made 7 of 11 free throws to start the second half, with their first field goal coming at the 3:56 mark when Holbrook took a pass from Little for a layup. On the next possession, Holbrook returned the favor with a pass to Tyquan Hill cutting to the bucket for a layup.

Willis was pleased with the versatility of the offense.

“This team is so good at understanding the game,” stated Willis. “They understand when it's time to drive and they understand when it's time to shoot a 3 and they understand when it's time to get Holbrook the ball.”

With the score at 36-30 with 2:56 to go, the remainder of the third quarter was the Little variety show. The sophomore guard began his spurt with a twisting and running bank shot from the left side, followed on the next possession by a layup.

Next up, Holbrook was able to send a high-post pass to Little on a diagonal cut to the bucket. The 8-2 run by Little finished with a leaning, fallaway shot off the dribble drive, which put Hickory up 42-30 with 43 seconds left. The lead did not dwindle into single digits the rest of the way.

Little finished the night with 19 points and five rebounds, and he also added three blocked shots in the fourth quarter.

“He’s been unbelievable in the last, really, about month and a half,” said Willis of Little. “He got off to a slow start because he had an injury in football toward the end the football season. He hurt his shoulder pretty badly and you could tell early in the season he was just kind of struggling to get back into it. But I'm telling you in January and February, he has been unbelievable. He guards, rebounds; he'll get five steals, makes a play for everybody else. He is about as quick as it comes.”

With Little’s spurt, Hickory made its final six shots of the third quarter and was 10-of-17 shooting in the second half. But it was at the free-throw line that Hickory put the game away. The Red Tornadoes stepped up and made 15 of 17 foul shots in the final quarter, which had much to do with building its largest lead at 62-39 with 2:09 left. From the stripe in the fourth, Littlejohn made 5 of 6 and Britt Rumbaugh sank all four. Hill had four of the team’s five field goals in the final quarter.

Overall, Willis was pleased with how Hickory played in the second half, especially after seeing an 11-point second-quarter lead disappear.

“We have been really good the second half,” said Willis. “If you look at our box scores in our games, at halftime it’s a pretty close game. Maybe I need to start doing my halftime speech before the game.”

HICKORY 67, DUDLEY 47

Dudley;09;12;13;13;—;47

Hickory; 12;13;19;23;—;67

Dudley — Nasir Newkirk 17, Jaden Ingram 12, C.J. James 7, Denzel Foster 4, D.J. Parker 3, Ishmael Mande 2, Tre McNeil 2.

Hickory — Jamien Little 19, Tyquan Hill 11, John Holbrook 11, Izaiah Littlejohn 10, Jay Powell 8, Britt Rumbaugh 6, Hunter Fisher 2.