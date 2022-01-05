Hickory boys tighten up league race with double-digit win over Raiders

However, the Hickory offense slowed its pace somewhat in the second quarter against the Raiders’ 2-3 zone.

“They did slow us down and I think it was mostly us,” Willis said. “We just stopped moving. We started holding the ball again on the catch. It was a little bit of them, but it was a lot more of us.”

Although North Iredell cut its deficit to single digits, 22-14, late in the second quarter on a foul-line jumper by Greyson Kerr, Hickory finished the half with a flourish. The Red Tornadoes’ Jayden Maddox and the Raiders’ Jackson Hawkins traded buckets before Tyquan Hill nailed a jumper at the top of the key with five seconds showing for a 27-16 Hickory lead at the break.

Although both teams picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter, it was the Red Tornadoes who threatened to break the game open. Little and John Holbrook did the bulk of the scoring for the Red Tornadoes in the quarter.

Holbrook was especially effective on the offensive glass with a pair of putbacks.