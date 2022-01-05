Hickory boys tighten up league race with double-digit win over Raiders

The Hickory boys basketball team tightened up the race for the Western Foothills 3A Conference crown on Tuesday night. The Red Tornadoes shackled league-leading North Iredell with a strong defensive effort in a 63-52 win.
“We’re still a step slow. It’s tough. We came off the high emotion of the Christmas tournament and took four days off. Practiced yesterday and tried to come back at it today,” said Hickory coach Daniel Willis. “But I’m proud of the guys. We still competed, we played hard against the best team in the conference right now.”
Hickory put the handcuffs on the Raiders with a suffocating defense that held the Raiders, who came in with an unblemished league mark, to just 16 first-half points.
“They had what, 16 points on us in the first half,” said Willis. “In the second half they started leaking out on us a little bit. We gave up some layups we didn’t need to give up.”
The win is the sixth straight for the Red Tornadoes, now 11-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. North Iredell is also 3-1 in the conference and 9-4 overall. Both teams currently trail East Lincoln, which carries a 3-0 conference mark after a lopsided win over Fred T. Foard.
The Raiders’ John Jackson opened the night’s scoring with a fast-break lay-in, but the Red Tornadoes scored the next 12 points powered by two corner 3-pointers from Jamien Little. Hickory maintained that 10-point advantage at the end of the opening stanza, 16-6.
However, the Hickory offense slowed its pace somewhat in the second quarter against the Raiders’ 2-3 zone.
“They did slow us down and I think it was mostly us,” Willis said. “We just stopped moving. We started holding the ball again on the catch. It was a little bit of them, but it was a lot more of us.”
Although North Iredell cut its deficit to single digits, 22-14, late in the second quarter on a foul-line jumper by Greyson Kerr, Hickory finished the half with a flourish. The Red Tornadoes’ Jayden Maddox and the Raiders’ Jackson Hawkins traded buckets before Tyquan Hill nailed a jumper at the top of the key with five seconds showing for a 27-16 Hickory lead at the break.
Although both teams picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter, it was the Red Tornadoes who threatened to break the game open. Little and John Holbrook did the bulk of the scoring for the Red Tornadoes in the quarter.
Holbrook was especially effective on the offensive glass with a pair of putbacks.
“He (Holbrook) does it every game. He might not get the rebound, but he gets his hands on a lot of balls to keep them alive and our guards run them down,” Willis said. “And Rico (Walker) is getting better every game on the offensive glass.”
Little canned his third trey of the night at the buzzer to give Hickory a 49-31 lead with a quarter to play.
Holbrook opened the final period with a short jumper in the lane to give Hickory its largest lead of the night, 51-31.
But the Raiders weren’t quite ready to board the bus to go home. Beckham Tharpe started a 10-2 run for North Iredell with a three-point play. Jackson made it a 12-point game when he corralled a loose ball and scored with 4:41 to go, making the score 53-41.
The two squads traded buckets for the balance of the game with Hawkins of North Iredell and Hickory’s Holbrook both scoring eight points in the period. The Raiders did get to within 10 on a late 3 basket by Kerr.
Izaiah Littlejohn ended the scoring with a Hickory free throw for the final of 63-52.
“They kind of sped us up at the end of the game which is unusual for us because we usually speed everybody else up,” Willis said. “We made enough plays down the stretch and luckily we had a big enough lead where they were kind of in a panic mode. They scrambled us and got some turnovers.”
Both teams struggled at the foul line. North Iredell, which didn’t shoot a free throw until the third quarter, was 4 of 9 (44.4%) while the Red Tornadoes went 7 of 17 (41.2%).
Hawkins led the Raiders with 17 points and Jackson finished with 11.
Holbrook led a balanced Hickory attack with 17 points, Little was right behind with 15 and Walker was in double figures with 10.
Hickory will be at home Thursday for a nonconference battle against South Caldwell before the Red Tornadoes return to league play with a trip to West Iredell on Friday. Meanwhile, North Iredell hosts Statesville on Friday in a matchup of Western Foothills 3A foes.
North Iredell;06;10;15;21;-;52
Hickory;16;11;22;14;-;63
North Iredell – Jackson Hawkins 17, John Jackson 11, Greyson Kerr 9, Beckham Tharpe 5, Xavier Grimball 4, Cole Saunders 4, Dane Coltrane 2.
Hickory – John Holbrook 17, Jamien Little 15, Rico Walker 10, Jayden Maddox 9, Tyquan Hill 5, Landan Maddox 4, Josh Fisher 2, Izaiah Littlejohn 1.