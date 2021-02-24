Hickory boys survive Blackhawks, advance to 2nd round

The Hickory boys basketball team starts two juniors and three sophomores, and on Tuesday night the youthful Red Tornadoes were tested in a major way. For the first time this season, Hickory played a game that was decided by single digits when it hosted North Buncombe in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

Four of the Blackhawks’ five starters were seniors, with that experience allowing North Buncombe to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half and nearly pull off an upset of the Red Tornadoes. In the end, Hickory was able to stave off the visitors for a 60-55 victory at David W. Craft Gymnasium.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of his third-seeded squad, which hosts sixth-seeded Mount Tabor (12-2) in the second round on Thursday at 6 p.m. after the Spartans knocked off 11th-seeded Charlotte Catholic 64-56 on Tuesday. “... We’ve been doing some late-game stuff in practice, but it doesn’t translate to when there’s a crowd in a game. But I’m so proud of our guys, they stepped up, made enough plays down the stretch, got enough stops down the stretch, made a couple hustle plays, and these guys are young and haven’t been in this situation, so I’m proud of them for that.

“It’s about surviving,” he added. “It doesn’t matter how ugly it is, survive and advance.”