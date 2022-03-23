Hickory boys, St. Stephens girls win crosstown lacrosse battles

There was a lot on the line Tuesday night when St. Stephens hosted the Hickory boys lacrosse team. Conference standing was one, but perhaps more importantly was the place in the rivalry between the two neighboring programs. Round one in the season series went to the Red Tornadoes, who prevailed 16-10.

“Very big win,” said Hickory coach Tyler Knowles. “Rivals for a long time. We’re glad to get this first win coming out of these two games.”

Hickory is now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play, just a half-game behind league leader T.C. Roberson, which remains unbeaten in conference play after shellacking Watauga 23-0. St. Stephens also remains in the hunt with a record of 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

The Indians played even with Hickory in the second and fourth quarters, but simply couldn’t match the relentless tenacity of the Red Tornadoes’ attack in the first and third periods. St. Stephens scored first with the game just over two minutes old when Tryston Sylvester took a pass from Jackson Pendleton and rifled it home.

But Hickory answered with four consecutive goals, the last three coming in a 37-second span that gave them a 5-2 lead after the first quarter. The five Hickory goals were scored by five different Red Tornadoes — Collin Day, Jeremiah Johnson, Paul Fogleman, Jackson Neal and Britt Rumbaugh.

“We have a lot of guys that can score and pass, so we like to get everyone going and I’m glad we did tonight,” Knowles said. “They really knew how to move the ball and get everyone involved. I’m proud of them.”

Seven different Hickory players accounted for the 16 goals. Unofficially, the Red Tornadoes got off 44 shots while limiting the Indians to 29.

“They were moving a lot and at times we got caught ball watching,” St. Stephens coach Eric Mendel admitted. “Defensively, we made a lot of mistakes.”

The Red Tornadoes were efficient and effective moving without the ball and getting into open spaces with room to shoot on the run, thanks to some pinpoint passing. Rumbaugh scored his second goal of the game on a sharp vertical cut through the Indians’ defense to take a perfect pass from Fogleman on a second-quarter score.

Hickory’s lead went to four at 7-3 and 8-4 in the second period before St. Stephens’ Jacob Sierzenga scored from behind the net with 14 seconds remaining in the half to make it a three-goal game, 8-5, at intermission.

But Hickory owned the third period and outscored St. Stephens 4-1 in the quarter. Two of the goals belonged to Day, the last coming in the final 25 seconds of the period to make the score 12-6 in favor of Hickory with a quarter remaining.

“We were really moving without the ball,” Knowles said. “I’m just really glad we stayed moving and getting open for the passes.”

The Red Tornadoes opened up a 16-7 cushion in the final quarter before St. Stephens scored the last three goals of the game for the final of 16-10.

“I think one of the things we’ve got to work on is off-the-ball movement offensively,” Mendel said of the Indians. “We’ve got to work on getting our head on a swivel defensively to stop some of those cutters — fast break kind of stuff. We’ve just got to be stronger with the ball at times too.”

Day was the high scorer for Hickory with four goals and Fogleman had three. For St. Stephens, Jackson Pendleton, Gavin Davis, Sierzenga and Daniel Thomas each had two goals.

“We made a ton of mistakes and that’s something we’ve got to figure out the next time we play these guys,” Mendel said. “Anytime you play Saint-Hickory there’s always that added little edge to it.”

St. Stephens will play at Community School of Davidson on Friday, while Hickory is off until next Tuesday when the Red Tornadoes travel to Asheville.

GIRLS

St. Stephens 15, Hickory 11

History of a sort was made in the girls' contest between the Red Tornadoes and Indians. St. Stephens' four-goal win was the first-ever victory for the Indians over Hickory in girls lacrosse.

“This is our first one (win over Hickory) in the history of our lacrosse program,” St. Stephens coach Emily Earp said. “We worked hard. I’m really excited for us to pull it off.”

St. Stephens is now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Meanwhile, Hickory is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in conference contests.

Hickory needed less than a minute to score the first goal of the game when Sarah Oetting got free to take a pass and shoot off the opening faceoff. But St. Stephens scored four of the next five goals to take a 4-2 lead the Indians never relinquished.

Twins Kaylee and Katelyn McGlamery spearhead the Indians’ attack with six of St. Stephens’ goals in the first half. The Indians owned a 9-4 lead at the break. Katelyn McGlamery scored six goals for the Indians and Kaylee McGlamery had four on the evening.

“They’re seniors and they’ve been playing for four years,” Earp said. “They’re really good leaders. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The Indians outshot the Red Tornadoes 17-10 in the first half.

“We switched up the offenses we ran,” Earp said. “It paid off.”

The Red Tornadoes picked up the defensive intensity in the second half and that paid off. Hickory scored two quick goals after intermission, one by Ella Richardson and another by Sophia Parrish.

“It was a better second half,” said Hickory coach Doug Knowles. “Defensively, we were losing our players. But we are a young team.”

The Red Tornadoes kept it a three-score game until after midway through the second half. Then Brianna Killian corralled a loose ball for St. Stephens and scored. That was followed by a successful penalty shot by Kaylee McGlamery that made the score 13-8.

The rivals alternated goals for the remainder of the game for the final of 15-11.

Richardson’s six goals led Hickory.

“She’s looking to play in college,” Knowles said of Richardson. “She does a nice job.”

St. Stephens will play at Community School of Davidson on Friday, while Hickory travels to Asheville next Tuesday.