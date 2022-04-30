Hickory boys, St. Stephens boys and girls in lacrosse playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — The Hickory and St. Stephens boys lacrosse teams will take part in the state playoffs next week, while the St. Stephens girls lacrosse team will also participate in postseason play. The Hickory and St. Stephens boys are in the 1A/2A/3A bracket of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs — there is also a 4A bracket on the boys’ side — and the St. Stephens girls are in the combined (1A/2A/3A/4A) bracket that exists on the girls’ side.

The Hickory boys (10-4) are the No. 3 seed in the West bracket, and they will receive a first-round bye before hosting 14th-seeded Eastern Guilford (0-10) in Friday’s second round. Eastern Guilford is also set to receive a first-round bye.

The St. Stephens boys (8-8) are the No. 9 seed in the West bracket, and they will visit eighth-seeded Mountain Island Charter (7-9) in Friday’s second round. Both teams will receive opening-round byes.

The St. Stephens girls (10-4) are the No. 20 seed in the West bracket, with a first-round road game against 13th-seeded Northern Guilford (8-5) scheduled for Tuesday in Greensboro. The winner will travel to fourth-seeded Weddington (17-3) in Friday’s second round.

Visit www.nchsaa.org for full state playoff brackets.