Hickory boys slip past St. Stephens thanks to 4th-quarter rally

There’s nothing like a backyard rivalry to spice up the holidays and the full house in attendance at St. Stephens got an early Christmas treat on Tuesday night with a thriller that went down to the final seconds. Hickory came from behind in the final quarter to edge the Indians on their home court, 63-60.

“It’s always great to win the getaway game, always good to win the game before Christmas,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “They knew what we were going to do, and we knew what they were going to do. It came down to we just made a couple more plays at the end.”

Both teams came into Tuesday’s donnybrook with one league loss. The Red Tornadoes are now 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while St. Stephens is 8-2 and 1-2.

The largest lead enjoyed by either team was Hickory’s 14-7 advantage early in the first quarter. The score was tied at 18-all after that first period. The Red Tornadoes held a 32-31 edge at halftime and the Indians claimed a 46-42 lead after three periods. All told, there were 11 lead changes in the game and eight ties.