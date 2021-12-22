Hickory boys slip past St. Stephens thanks to 4th-quarter rally

There’s nothing like a backyard rivalry to spice up the holidays and the full house in attendance at St. Stephens got an early Christmas treat on Tuesday night with a thriller that went down to the final seconds. Hickory came from behind in the final quarter to edge the Indians on their home court, 63-60.
“It’s always great to win the getaway game, always good to win the game before Christmas,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “They knew what we were going to do, and we knew what they were going to do. It came down to we just made a couple more plays at the end.”
Both teams came into Tuesday’s donnybrook with one league loss. The Red Tornadoes are now 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while St. Stephens is 8-2 and 1-2.
The largest lead enjoyed by either team was Hickory’s 14-7 advantage early in the first quarter. The score was tied at 18-all after that first period. The Red Tornadoes held a 32-31 edge at halftime and the Indians claimed a 46-42 lead after three periods. All told, there were 11 lead changes in the game and eight ties.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one and we battled down to the end,” Indians coach Patrick Smith said. “I think the kids know there are some things we have to execute a little bit better. Make some free throws. I think a game like that where two really good teams, in my opinion two of the best teams around here, match up you can’t miss free throws.”
To Smith’s point, the Red Tornadoes outscored the Indians 16-9 at the charity stripe, including a 9 for 13 fourth-quarter performance from the line. St. Stephens, at the other end, was 4 for 8 at the foul line over the final eight minutes.
The opening stanza was a flurry of 3-pointers at both ends of the court. The Indians and Red Tornadoes each connected three times from behind the arc in a furious back and forth that ended like it began on the scoreboard — tied.
St. Stephens took advantage of a two-minute drought by the Hickory offense in the second quarter to go up 24-21. After Hickory knotted the score again at 26 apiece on a triple by Jamien Little, St. Stephens’ Dayton Anderson matched it with his own trey.
But the Red Tornadoes outscored their hosts 6-2 over the final 3:33 of the first half to take a razor thin 32-31 lead into the locker room. Anderson set the tone for the Indians with 13 first-half points, while Little posted 12 for the Red Tornadoes.
“I thought he (Anderson) had 13 at halftime. I said, ‘Look, we have to do a good job on him,’” Willis said. “He’s a really good player. They (Hickory) took the challenge at halftime.”
Hickory held the Indians’ sharpshooter scoreless in the second half. But St. Stephens stepped up its defense as well in the third quarter. What had been a smooth functioning offense for the Red Tornadoes in the first half became a sputtering, inconsistent attack in the third quarter.
St. Stephens took full advantage and outscored Hickory 15-10 in the frame for a 46-42 lead with a quarter to play.
“I thought we were really consistent there when it came to making them take tough shots,” Smith said. “(We) really kept them in front of us.”
The defensive effort by the Indians did not go unnoticed by Willis.
“They adjusted a little bit and started getting out wider in the passing lanes. We started turning the ball over and that’s when it didn’t look as smooth,” Willis said. “They got a couple of good defensive stops on blocks on layups. They did a good job on us.”
A pair of 3s, both by Little, gave Hickory the lead twice in the final quarter, the last time for good at 52-50 with 4:25 to go. John Holbrook followed that with a pair of free throws when he grabbed his own offensive rebound and was fouled going back up.
But the game was far from over. St. Stephens’ Luke Reid made it a one-point game, 56-55, on a corner 3 with 2:13 to go.
From there, the Red Tornadoes used the foul line to keep the Indians at bay. A late 3 by Ji Ikard cut a six-point Hickory lead in half with five seconds to play. But Hickory erased any hopes St. Stephens had of a miracle ending with a safe inbounds pass upcourt to seal the win.
“Our guys made some plays down the stretch. We got some loose balls, made some big 3s,” said Willis. “We actually made some free throws down the stretch and then we got a couple of stops.”
Little led Hickory with 20 points including five 3s. Jayden Maddox and Holbrook were also in double figures for the Tornadoes with 14 points each.
Ikard was the high scorer for St. Stephens with 20 points. Anderson had 13 points and Reid finished with 10.
Both teams will play in the upcoming Dick's Sporting Goods Classic next week at Catawba Valley Community College. St. Stephens will play Bunker Hill at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, while Hickory will take on Maiden at 4:30 p.m. that same afternoon.
Hickory;18;14;10;21;—;63
St. Stephens;18;13;15;14;—;60
Hickory — Jamien Little 20, John Holbrook 14, Jayden Maddox 14, Landan Maddox 8, Josh Fisher 2, Izaiah Littlejohn 2, Eli Rose 2, Rico Walker 1.
St. Stephens — Ji Ikard 20, Dayton Anderson 13, Luke Reid 10, Josh Barkley 9, Michael Watkins 8.