OLIN — The Hickory boys basketball team has had things rolling for quite a while. Since a three-point home loss to Enka in early December, the Red Tornadoes have responded with 21 straight victories, including 18 double-digit wins.

Hickory’s latest double-digit victory came in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) tournament on Wednesday night at North Iredell High School. The top-seeded Red Tornadoes notched a 71-51 win over the host Raiders, who entered as the tournament’s No. 4 seed.

But the final score didn’t truly represent how difficult it was for the Red Tornadoes to deal with North Iredell, which led 26-23 at halftime before Hickory exploded for 26 points in the third quarter en route to a 20-point triumph and a spot in Friday’s championship game.

“We came out to start the second half with a lot more energy,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of his team’s ability to overcome a halftime deficit. “And the foul situation in the first half got us out of sorts because we had two starters with three fouls, and they were the same way, so we just had to make an adjustment and we played a lot better in the second half. But that was our message: come out with a little more toughness, get those loose balls and rebounds, and then share the ball on offense.”

Hickory (25-1) scored the first six points of the night on a layup from John Holbrook, a reverse layup from Tyquan Hill and a basket from Britt Rumbaugh off an assist from Holbrook. Following a layup from North Iredell’s Cole Saunders, Rumbaugh knocked down a 3-pointer off a drive and kick-out from Jamien Little before Jay Powell added a trey of his own off an assist from Izaiah Littlejohn.

The Raiders (17-9) countered with seven of the final nine points in the opening quarter to cut their once 10-point deficit in half at 14-9. Then Saunders went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line early in the second quarter to make it a four-point game before back-to-back baskets from Littlejohn and Hill gave Hickory an 18-10 advantage.

From there, North Iredell outscored the Red Tornadoes 16-5 for the remainder of the half. Beckham Tharpe scored seven of the Raiders’ second-quarter points, including his second two-handed dunk of the contest, as North Iredell entered the halftime break with a three-point lead.

A 3 from Hickory’s Jay Powell tied the score to begin the third quarter before a basket from Little gave the Red Tornadoes a 28-26 lead. Tharpe countered with the tying bucket, but a right-wing 3 from Little put Hickory back in front.

North Iredell regained the advantage when Saunders followed a Greyson Kerr putback with a layup, then Rumbaugh nailed a 3 from the left wing to give Hickory a 34-32 lead before a Tharpe layup evened the score again. However, the Red Tornadoes responded with a 15-0 run that began with two foul shots from Holbrook before Little scored six straight points, Littlejohn converted a free throw, Rumbaugh made a layup off a steal and assist from Littlejohn and Holbrook recorded two straight putbacks.

North Iredell scored the final three points of the third quarter, but still trailed 49-37 heading into the fourth, which also began with a triple from Powell. After a turnover by the Raiders, Powell hit a free throw with 7:10 remaining before back-to-back layups from Holbrook extended Hickory’s lead to 57-37.

The Raiders answered with a run of their own to cut the deficit to 61-51 with just over two minutes to play, but Hickory scored the final 10 points of the night. Zane Krenzel’s 3 off an assist from Tavion Early capped the scoring as the Red Tornadoes punched their ticket to the finals of the WFAC tournament.

“It’s gonna be another dogfight,” said Willis of Friday’s contest, which will also be played at North Iredell against the winner of tonight's semifinal matchup between second-seeded East Lincoln and third-seeded North Lincoln. “I mean, this time of year when you’ve played people three times there’s no secrets, you’ve just got to go out there and make plays, and a lot of these games this time of year come down to toughness. Can you step to the free throw line and make some free throws and get some loose balls and get some rebounds, and then can you execute late game, which we kind of struggled a little bit there for a few minutes, but we settled down and finished the game.”

Four Hickory players finished in double figures, led by 18 points from Little. Holbrook added 15 points, while Powell had 12 and Rumbaugh scored 10.

Tharpe was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, while Saunders chipped in 11.

GIRLS

East Lincoln 59, Hickory 48

The top-seeded Mustangs improved to 26-0 and advanced to Friday’s championship round of the WFAC tournament thanks to an 11-point win over the fourth-seeded Red Tornadoes. East Lincoln led by 10 points at the end of each of the first three quarters, but Hickory never went away and made things interesting in the final period before the Mustangs escaped with the victory at North Iredell High School.

Trailing 43-31 early in the fourth quarter following a driving layup from East Lincoln’s Emma Montanari, Hickory (14-11) scored six points in a row on two free throws from Gabby Bryant and back-to-back layups from Léa Boyens and Joselin Turner. The Mustangs’ Madison Self countered with a layup of her own, but a Bryant basket cut the deficit to 45-39 with 4:37 left.

Nevertheless, East Lincoln tallied eight of the next 11 points to regain a double-digit advantage. Montanari had a 3-pointer and a layup during the run, which also included a steal and layup from the Mustangs’ Abbie Hege and a free throw from Kiara Anderson.

The teams combined for 16 free throw attempts in the game’s final minute, with East Lincoln ultimately earning its 24th double-digit victory of the season. The only teams to lose to the Mustangs by single digits were Stuart Cramer by a 52-46 final on Nov. 30 and Ashbrook by a 40-35 score on Dec. 13, with both of those contests being road games for East Lincoln.

Montanari led all scorers with 19 points, while Hailey McFadden had 14 and Anderson finished with 13. On the other side, Hickory received 14 points from Laken Powe, 11 from Bryant and nine from Boyens.

East Lincoln will face the winner of tonight's semifinal game between second-seeded St. Stephens and third-seeded North Iredell on Friday at North Iredell.

GIRLS

EAST LINCOLN 59, HICKORY 48

Hickory;06;14;11;17;—;48

East Lincoln;16;14;11;18;—;59

Hickory — Laken Powe 14, Gabby Bryant 11, Léa Boyens 9, Havyn Dula 6, Joselin Turner 4, Lillian Bowman 3, Addison Sisk 1.

East Lincoln — Emma Montanari 19, Hailey McFadden 14, Kiara Anderson 13, Ginny Overbay 5, Abbie Hege 4, Madison Self 2, Madison Bissinger 2.

BOYS

HICKORY 71, EAST LINCOLN 51

Hickory;14;09;26;22;—;71

North Iredell;09;17;11;14;—;51

Hickory — Jamien Little 18, John Holbrook 15, Jay Powell 12, Britt Rumbaugh 10, Tyquan Hill 7, Izaiah Littlejohn 5, Zane Krenzel 3, Josh Fisher 1.

North Iredell — Beckham Tharpe 22, Cole Saunders 11, Greyson Kerr 8, Kade Pierce 6, Aiden Patterson 2, Cole Soots 2.