Hickory boys lacrosse starts fast, notches 15-6 win over Saint

The Hickory boys lacrosse team wasted little time taking control of Tuesday night's game against visiting St. Stephens. The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a substantial lead and put things in cruise control for a 15-6 win behind a superb effort in goal by goalie David Pritchard.

It’s the second win this season for Hickory over its crosstown rivals.

“Very good. I’m excited,” said Hickory coach Tyler Knowles. “We’ve got a good group of guys.”

The Indians put the first goal on the scoreboard when Daniel Thomas attacked from the right side for a score just a little over a minute into the match.

It was the first and only time St. Stephens was in the lead. The Red Tornadoes scored five straight goals in the first quarter and added three more quick ones in the second for a commanding 8-1 advantage.

“The game of lacrosse is all about runs and they went on a big one there,” said St. Stephens coach Eric Mendel. “By the time we kind of put in place what it took to stop them, get everybody on the same page — not out of hand, but it was big.”

Paul Fogleman started the Red Tornadoes’ rampage by taking a pass from Jeremiah Johnson to score from point-blank range. Drew O’Malley gave Hickory the lead and then Britt Rumbaugh worked a perfect give-and-go with Fogleman to make the score 3-1 before the opening period was half gone. Collin Day and Jackson Neal completed the first-quarter scoring.

“We were able to get things going quickly and smoothly,” Knowles said of the fast start by the Red Tornadoes. “Just being able to move and get open is what we’ve been working on and we did that tonight.”

Rumbaugh sandwiched goals around another one from Fogleman in just over three minutes in the second quarter.

“They have a tremendous goalie (Pritchard). He’s an amazing goalie,” Mendel said of the Indians’ offensive struggles. “I tell the kids all the time: everything you do with him has got to be the best shot at the right time. I tell them keep shooting, keep shooting. He just kept making saves, kept making saves. He had a great night.”

Unofficially, St. Stephens got off 26 shots and O’Malley turned away 16 of them.

Jackson Pendleton finally stopped the Hickory run with a goal for the Indians just past the six-minute mark of the second quarter. Griffin Davis followed that with another score for the visitors. But Neal scored his second goal of the night to make it 9-3 in Hickory’s favor at the half.

Gavin Davis came out and scored a quick goal for St, Stephens to get the Indians within five goals at 9-4. But the Red Tornadoes went on another run to put the game away. Hickory scored six straight goals, three in the third quarter and three more in the fourth, to hold a commanding 15-4 edge with less than three minutes to play.

“We’ve been working on that (defense) a lot, and they’re really sticking to what we tell them to do,” Knowles said of his team’s defensive effort.

St. Stephens ended the scoring with a pair of late goals.

Rumbaugh and Day each scored four goals to lead the Red Tornadoes and Fogleman supported those efforts with three of his own.

Pendleton and Gavin Davis each scored twice to pace St. Stephens.

Hickory is now 10-4 overall and 8-2 in conference play. The Red Tornadoes have completed their regular season and will wait to see their postseason draw.

“Now we’re going to wait and work and work,” Knowles said.

St. Stephens, 8-7 overall and 6-3 in league play, will finish its regular season on Thursday at home against T.C. Roberson.

GIRLS

St. Stephens 13, Hickory 11

The girls' match between St. Stephens and Hickory on Senior Night was as much about keeping a full team on the field as much as anything else. Both teams’ rosters were riddled with injuries, but the Indians held off an impressive effort by the Red Tornadoes to take home a two-goal victory.

“I don’t know what to say,” said St. Stephens coach Emily Earp. “It’s always tough to play them, just like it was the last time. And we’re both short-handed. It just came down to toughing it out and we got to be on the better side of it today.”

The tug-of-war went back and forth with Hickory grabbing one-goal leads three times in the first half and once in the second. The game featured five ties.

“They (Red Tornadoes) played really well. It’s always a good rivalry with these two schools,” Hickory coach Doug Knowles said. “The girls came out and played hard. They made a comeback. I’m very proud of them.”

Hickory grabbed a 4-3 lead in the first half on an Ella Richardson goal off an assist from Sloane Sinclair. But goals by the Indians’ Kaylee and Katelyn McGlamery and Kenzie Lee put St. Stephens in front 6-4 at intermission.

Hickory opened the second half with three quick goals — two by Sarah Oetting and another by Richardson to take a 7-6. The McGlamery sisters each scored to return the advantage to St. Stephens, only to have Ellie Eichman knot the score one last time at 8-all with just over 18 minutes to play.

Then the Indians went on a run of five consecutive goals, the first by Kaylee McGlamery and the final four by sister Katelyn.

“She (Katelyn McGlamery) has come on in the last couple of years,” Earp said, noting she and the Indians would miss both of the McGlamery sisters.

The Indians’ lead of 13-8 with 3:31 to go seemed safe. But the Red Tornadoes refused to go through the motions. Oetting scored a pair of goals around one by Richardson to make the score 13-11 with two minutes to play.

In the end, the Indians controlled the final faceoff and ran out the clock.

Richardson and Oetting shared scoring honors for Hickory with five goals each.

Richardson, who Knowles noted is being recruited as a junior to play in college, made a real impression on Earp.

“Ella Richardson, she’s awesome,” said Earp, noting she played much of the second half with leg cramps. “That’s a tough kid.”

Katelyn McGlamery scored six goals for the Indians and Kaylee McGlamery had four.

St. Stephens (10-3, 7-2 in conference play) will host T.C. Roberson on Thursday, while Hickory (6-6, 4-5) is scheduled to travel to Asheville. However, Knowles said it is yet to be determined if the regular-season finale will be played.