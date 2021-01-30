Hickory boys knock off Titans in physical contest

But things slowed down and got sloppy at both ends of the floor in the second period.

“We slowed it down in the second quarter,” said Willis. “And that’s just not us.”

With Walker picking up his third foul and forced to spend significant stretches of the quarter on the bench, Hickory continued to press but was unable to find any offensive continuity. Both teams struggled to run their offenses and committed a combined 19 turnovers in the second quarter.

Keagan Covington hit a triple for Hickory with 6:45 remaining before intermission to give the Red Tornadoes a 26-20 edge. However, those proved to be the final points of the first half for Hickory. And while McDowell wasn’t stripping the chords at the other end, the Titans did manage to find the basket enough to take the lead, 27-26, right before the halftime buzzer on a steal and score in the lane by Rose.

Willis said his team made a commitment during the break to pick up the pace. It showed as the Red Tornadoes opened up with a 12-0 run, spurred by two scores inside by Walker and treys by Jayden Maddox and Covington.

“What gets him going a lot of the time is a steal, and that gets everyone else going,” Willis said of Walker. “He makes plays nobody else can.”

