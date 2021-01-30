Hickory boys knock off Titans in physical contest

The Hickory boys basketball team avenged its lone setback thus far in this COVID-abbreviated season on Friday night with a 10-point win over visiting McDowell. However, the hotly contested matchup with blood drawn on both sides was much closer than the 54-44 score might indicate.
“It was (a good win),” said Hickory coach Daniel Willis after his Red Tornadoes avenged the season-opening 62-46 loss to the same Titans. “We’ve come a long ways, but we still have a long ways to go. We made some plays when we needed to, got some offensive rebounds when we needed to. In the end, we just made enough plays when we had to have them.”
The first quarter began with the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes trading four-point runs before Rico Walker ignited a 17-7 blitz by the Red Tornadoes with a putback off a missed Hickory shot.
That was followed by a poster-perfect lob from Jayden Maddox to Nick Everhart for a rim-rattling dunk. Then Jack Cameron came off the bench and hit three straight 3-pointers, all from the right wing, and Hickory looked as though it would run away from McDowell with a 21-11 lead with just over a minute remaining in the opening quarter.
But the Titans gave notice they were far from waving the white flag with a three-point play by Peyton Rose and a fast-break layup off a Hickory miss by Mason McPeters to cut their deficit in half by quarter’s end, 21-16.
But things slowed down and got sloppy at both ends of the floor in the second period.
“We slowed it down in the second quarter,” said Willis. “And that’s just not us.”
With Walker picking up his third foul and forced to spend significant stretches of the quarter on the bench, Hickory continued to press but was unable to find any offensive continuity. Both teams struggled to run their offenses and committed a combined 19 turnovers in the second quarter.
Keagan Covington hit a triple for Hickory with 6:45 remaining before intermission to give the Red Tornadoes a 26-20 edge. However, those proved to be the final points of the first half for Hickory. And while McDowell wasn’t stripping the chords at the other end, the Titans did manage to find the basket enough to take the lead, 27-26, right before the halftime buzzer on a steal and score in the lane by Rose.
Willis said his team made a commitment during the break to pick up the pace. It showed as the Red Tornadoes opened up with a 12-0 run, spurred by two scores inside by Walker and treys by Jayden Maddox and Covington.
“What gets him going a lot of the time is a steal, and that gets everyone else going,” Willis said of Walker. “He makes plays nobody else can.”
McDowell, down 38-27 after Covington’s triple with 4:24 showing on the third-quarter clock, made another stand with six straight points to get back within five, 38-33. But that was as close as the Titans would get.
Tyquan Hill dropped one in for Hickory to end the third-quarter scoring and Jayden Maddox opened the final quarter with another triple to extend the Red Tornadoes' lead to double digits.
With Hickory leading by nine points with less than two minutes remaining, Everhart sealed the victory for the Red Tornadoes when he blocked consecutive shots by the Titans on the same possession and then muscled his way up for two at the other end to take Hickory’s lead back into double digits.
“Nick is our energy guy on the team. Once he got that (first-quarter) dunk, he got going,” Willis said. “He can be one of the best players in this league once he does that every night.”
Everhart and Walker shared scoring honors for Hickory with 12 points each and Cameron finished the night in double figures as well with 10.
McPeters was the high scorer for McDowell with 16 points and Rose added 11.
Hickory entered the game tied with Alexander Central for the lead in the conference. The Red Tornadoes are now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league play, while McDowell is 4-3 in both.
“We did a pretty good job there at the end keeping our composure,” Willis said, noting the overall varsity inexperience of his squad. “If we start making some outside shots we can be dangerous. Our energy and effort has been really good.”
McDowell will travel to St. Stephens on Tuesday, while Hickory’s next scheduled game is Friday at South Caldwell.
McDowell: 16 11 06 11 – 44
Hickory: 21 05 14 14 – 54
McDowell – Mason McPeters 16, Peyton Rose 11, Josh Smith 7, Trent Lewis 5, Jandon Robbins 3, Mikey Queen 2.
Hickory – Nick Everhart 12, Rico Walker 12, Jack Cameron 10, Jayden Maddox 8, Keagan Covington 6, Tyquan Hill 4, Landen Maddox 2.