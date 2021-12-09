Hickory boys knock off Freedom in battle of unbeaten squads

“The thing about this team is they love to defend. They love a good challenge and they love guarding,” Willis said. “That starts with Landan Maddox. You throw that guy out there — he doesn’t care if he ever scores. But he’s going to lock somebody up and he’s going to get after it and play hard. That’s contagious.”

While Freedom was having difficulty finding the basket in the second eight-minute stanza, the Red Tornadoes found it often with five players sharing the offensive load in the quarter. A quick 5-0 spurt gave Hickory some breathing room. Then with the clock under two minutes, Jamien Little knocked down a banked 3-pointer from the top of the key while he was getting fouled. Little converted the free throw as well to make it a 10-point game at 33-23.

After another Hickory steal, Jayden Maddox cashed in on a fast break to make it 35-23 at the half.

If the second quarter was a lesson on defense, the Red Tornadoes demonstrated their rebounding tenacity in the third quarter.

“That’s going to be one of our strengths through the year is offensive rebounding,” Willis said, citing the play of John Holbrook, in particular, on the glass. “We’ve got some guys in there that go get it.”