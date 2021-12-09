Hickory boys knock off Freedom in battle of unbeaten squads

The Hickory boys basketball team put on quite a show for a big crowd on Wednesday night that had the home side of David W. Craft Gymnasium clamoring for an encore. The Red Tornadoes pulled away in the second quarter en route to a dominating 74-54 win over previously unbeaten Freedom.
The Red Tornadoes are unscathed at 5-0, while the Patriots are 3-1.
“We did control most of the game. That’s what we envisioned last year was this crowd jumping and packed house, and playing big games,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “Man, our guys played hard again, and we executed some really, really good stuff. I was proud about that because we hadn’t been in a situation where we had to execute and the guys did a great job.”
The first quarter featured five lead changes as the former conference rivals came out at full throttle on both ends. The Red Tornadoes found themselves in a bit of foul trouble early as four Hickory players were each whistled for two fouls.
But the Red Tornadoes’ depth stood up to the test. Tyquan Hill gave Hickory the lead with a lay-in late in the opening period. After the teams traded scores, the Red Tornadoes led 17-16 at the first-quarter break.
Although the first quarter may have been a tug-of-war as well as wills, the second period was a defensive showcase on the part of the Red Tornadoes. Hickory held the Patriots to just seven points in the quarter on three field goals.
“The thing about this team is they love to defend. They love a good challenge and they love guarding,” Willis said. “That starts with Landan Maddox. You throw that guy out there — he doesn’t care if he ever scores. But he’s going to lock somebody up and he’s going to get after it and play hard. That’s contagious.”
While Freedom was having difficulty finding the basket in the second eight-minute stanza, the Red Tornadoes found it often with five players sharing the offensive load in the quarter. A quick 5-0 spurt gave Hickory some breathing room. Then with the clock under two minutes, Jamien Little knocked down a banked 3-pointer from the top of the key while he was getting fouled. Little converted the free throw as well to make it a 10-point game at 33-23.
After another Hickory steal, Jayden Maddox cashed in on a fast break to make it 35-23 at the half.
If the second quarter was a lesson on defense, the Red Tornadoes demonstrated their rebounding tenacity in the third quarter.
“That’s going to be one of our strengths through the year is offensive rebounding,” Willis said, citing the play of John Holbrook, in particular, on the glass. “We’ve got some guys in there that go get it.”
After the Patriots cut Hickory’s lead to six points, 42-36, on a 3 by Dyson Dellinger, the Red Tornadoes went on a 14-2 run over the quarter’s final 4 1/2 minutes. Back-to-back 3s by Britt Rumbaugh and Little from nearly the same spot on the court gave Hickory a 56-38 cushion with just a quarter to play.
Freedom lost Philly Harris to an ankle injury midway through the final period, shorting the Patriots their high-point man of the game and making the prospects of any kind of late comeback all but impossible.
Harris led Freedom with 15 points. Amore Connelly (13 points), Trey Ledford (12) and Dellinger (11) were also in double figures for the Patriots.
“That Freedom team is going to be really good. They’ve got lots of talent and they’re well-coached,” Willis said. “I guess we don’t have to play them again unless its in the playoffs.”
Little set the offensive pace for the Red Tornadoes with 21 points, while Landan Maddox and Jayden Maddox each finished with 16.
Both teams will be in action on Friday. Freedom will go on the road to East Burke, while Hickory opens Western Foothills 3A Conference play at home against East Lincoln.
GIRLS
Freedom 45, Hickory 32
The Red Tornadoes did everything but finish what they started in their bid for an upset over the unbeaten Patriots. Freedom pulled away in the final minutes for a 13-point victory.
Hickory is now 1-4, while Freedom remains unblemished this season with a record of 5-0.
The Red Tornadoes went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter to go up 10-2. Gabriela Greenard capped the spree with drive to the basket that resulted in a three-point play. But Greenard, the Red Tornadoes' leading scorer on the night, was also in foul trouble early on and forced to spend a good portion of the game on the bench.
Following Hickory’s run, the Patriots had a 9-0 rally of their own to take an 11-10 lead into the second quarter.
Hickory only scored two field goals in the second period but went 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. That, coupled with a strong defensive effort, allowed the Red Tornadoes to go to their locker room with a 20-18 lead.
Both teams struggled hanging on to the ball in the third quarter, but Hickory’s Greenard was forced to the bench with her fourth foul at the 3:04 mark. She didn’t return until 5:37 of the final period. A little more than two minutes after returning to the court, she was whistled for her fifth foul on a charging call.
The Patriots led 31-28 after three periods and by just four points, 34-30, after Greenard’s exit. Hickory’s final points of the game came on a drive by Lea Boyens with 2:53 remaining that made the score 36-32 in favor of Freedom.
The Patriots pulled away at the foul line, where they scored five of their final nine points.
Christena Rhone led Freedom with 14 points. Sydnie Demiter had 11 points and Zakiah King had 10.
Greenard was the lone Hickory player in double figures with 13 points, 11 of those coming in the first half.
GIRLS
Freedom;11;07;13;14;-;45
Hickory;10;10;08;04;-;32
Freedom – Christena Rhone 14, Sydnie Demiter 11, Zakiah King 10, Stevie McGee 5, Statlee McGee 3, Amighty Walker 2.
Hickory – Gabriela Greenard 13, Laken Powe 8, Lea Boyens 7, Joselin Turner 3, Gabby Bryant 1.
BOYS
Freedom;16;07;15;16;-;54
Hickory;17;18;21;18;-;74
Freedom – Philly Harris 15, Amore Connelly 13, Trey Ledford 12, Dyson Dellinger 11, Zion Thomas 2, Kayden Lytle 1.
Hickory – Jamien Little 21, Jayden Maddox 16, Landan Maddox 16, John Holbrook 8, Josh Fisher 5, Britt Rumbaugh 3, Tyquan Hill 2, Izaiah Littlejohn 2, Eli Rose 1.