Hickory boys and girls, St. Stephens girls among lacrosse playoff qualifiers

It’ll be a bit of a David vs. Goliath match in Round 1, given the historical postseason success of the two programs. Hickory finished second in Conference 19 with both losses coming to champion T.C. Roberson. The Red Tornadoes are making their ninth playoff appearance in the program’s history but looking for their first postseason win. Northern Guilford continued to dominate conference opponents in sweeping to the Conference 10 title with a 221-24 scoring margin this season. The Nighthawks have not lost a conference game since 2017. They are 14-9 in playoff history and have won at least one playoff game each season since 2013 with regional final appearances from 2014 to 2016. In the only meeting between the two schools, Northern Guilford defeated Hickory in the 2017 playoffs.