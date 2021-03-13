Hickory boys and girls, St. Stephens girls among lacrosse playoff qualifiers

Five teams from conferences involving Hickory-metro schools will begin play Monday as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys and girls lacrosse tournaments get underway. For the boys, the 1A, 2A and 3A classifications combine for one tournament with the 4A having its own bracket. All four classifications are combined for the girls tournament.
BOYS AND GIRLS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
First Round: Monday, March 15
Second Round: Wednesday, March 17
Third Round: Monday, March 22
Regional: Wednesday, March 24
Finals: Saturday, March 27 at Cardinal Gibbons High, Raleigh
Girls final: 3:30 p.m.; 1A/2A/3A boys final: 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
No. 14 Hickory (5-2) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (10-0), 6 p.m.
(webstreaming on NFHS Network, GOFAN Ticketing, no tickets at the gate)
About Hickory:
Coach: Doug Knowles
Key Offensive Players: Caden Paradine (19 goals, 48 ground balls and 56 faceoff wins), Mile Schramm (20 goals, 6 assists, 21 ground balls)
Key Defensive Players: David Pritchard (118 saves), Ethan Wall, Sam Soden, Britt Rumbaugh
Coach’s key to success: “Execute on the offensive end of the field and play hard-nose defense on the other side of the ball.”
It’ll be a bit of a David vs. Goliath match in Round 1, given the historical postseason success of the two programs. Hickory finished second in Conference 19 with both losses coming to champion T.C. Roberson. The Red Tornadoes are making their ninth playoff appearance in the program’s history but looking for their first postseason win. Northern Guilford continued to dominate conference opponents in sweeping to the Conference 10 title with a 221-24 scoring margin this season. The Nighthawks have not lost a conference game since 2017. They are 14-9 in playoff history and have won at least one playoff game each season since 2013 with regional final appearances from 2014 to 2016. In the only meeting between the two schools, Northern Guilford defeated Hickory in the 2017 playoffs.
Next up: No. 11 Community School of Davidson (5-5) or No. 6 South Iredell (0-7)
No. 12 Patton (5-4) at No. 5 Marvin Ridge (10-3), 6:30 p.m.
(webstreaming on NFHS Network)
About Patton:
Coach: William Shehan
Key Offensive Players: Ben Stroud (26 goals, 6 assists), Nick Corn (25 goals, 16 assists), Destine Joseph (10 of 18 faceoffs won)
Key Defensive Players: Austin Ingram (89 saves, .542 save pct.)
Patton likely saved its playoff chances with an 18-9 win at St. Stephens last Tuesday, a team that had given the Panthers fits in previous seasons. Now, it's the Panthers' turn to try and win their first postseason match in six tries against one of the premier lacrosse programs in the state. In its previous eight playoff appearances, Marvin Ridge has reached the final eight seven times with four regional finals, three state finals and a championship in 2016. In their only meeting the Mustangs eliminated Patton from the 2019 playoffs.
Next up: No. 13 Southwest Guilford (9-5) or No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (10-2)
No. 15 Southern Alamance (6-4) at No. 2 T.C. Roberson (10-0), 6 p.m.
(webstreaming on NFHS Network)
About T.C. Roberson:
Coach: Glenn Alford
Key Offensive Players: Cullen Ciocian (50 goals, 26 assists), Adam DeMatos (30 goals, 10 assists)
Key Defensive Players: Zac Burgess (77 saves, .631 save pct.)
In the third season of the program, T.C. Roberson won its first conference title and will play in the state playoffs for the first time. The Rams will take on Conference 11 runner-up Southern Alamance, which is looking for its first state playoff victory in five tries.
Next up: No. 10 Weddington (7-5) or No. 7 Bishop McGuinness (10-2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
No. 15 Charlotte Catholic (11-2) at No. 2 Hickory (7-0), 6 p.m.
(tickets available online on the Hickory High School webpage)
About Hickory:
Coach: Doug Knowles
Key Offensive Players: Ellie Rumbaugh (52 goals, 8 assists, 49 ground balls and 47 draw controls), Lauren Lyerly (15 goals, 7 assists), Ella Richardson (16 goals, 13 draw controls), Addie Barrier (12 draw controls, 28 ground balls), Jayden Fralick (32 ground balls, 15 draw controls)
Key Defensive Players: Payton Rapisardi (52 saves, 28 goals allowed), Delaney Deffke (21 GB, 3 DC), Emma Neal, Mebane White
Coach’s key to success: “Execute on the offensive end of the field and play hard-nose defense on the other side of the ball.”
Winners of the Conference 15 title, the Red Tornadoes continue their streak of reaching the playoffs in every full season of the program’s existence dating back to 2016. Hickory is now looking to win its first playoff game since the initial postseason contest. The Red Tornadoes will have to do it against Charlotte Catholic, which eliminated Hickory in 2016 and 2019. The Cougars, runner-up in Conference 13, won the West Region in 2018 and 2019.
Next up: No. 10 Northern Guilford (8-4) or No. 7 Mount Tabor (10-0)
No. 11 St. Stephens (6-2) at No. 6 Green Hope (11-0), 4:30 p.m.
(webstreaming on NFHS Network)
About St. Stephens:
Coach: Emily Earp
Key Offensive Players: Ella Brannock midfielder (46 goals), Kaylee McGlamery midfielder, (22 goals, several draw control wins)
Key Defensive Players: Jordyn Horan, def/midfield (high energy defender who has averaged two-plus caused turnovers in the last 4 games), Holly Hentschel, goalie (recorded single game record of 11 saves this year)
Coach’s key to success: “Keep the offense churning — St. Stephens has averaged 13 goals per game this year, scoring 17 or more in three games.”
St. Stephens’ program started in 2017 with the first wins not coming until 2018. With four wins total entering this season, the Indians now venture into the playoffs for the first time after finishing second in Conference 15. They’ll travel to Cary to take on Green Hope. Winners of Conference 8, the Falcons have competed in the playoffs every season the sport has played in the NCHSAA (11-9) with a state title in 2012. Green Hope is looking for its first postseason win since 2017.
Next up: No. 14 Hough (4-4) or No. 3 Myers Park (11-1)