Hickory-Bishop McGuinness lacrosse preview; game moved from Friday to Thursday

The quarterfinal round boys lacrosse game between Hickory and Bishop McGuinness features two teams that are tasting extended success in the postseason for the first time in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament.

Hickory entered the tournament at 0-9 in the playoffs, while Bishop McGuinness hadn’t won a postseason game since 2015. Reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time, each is now looking to reach next Tuesday’s West Region final with a win Thursday.

NCHSAA BOYS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Quarterfinal: Friday, May 13; Regional: Tuesday, May 17; State Championship: Friday, May 20 7 p.m. or Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Field No. 2, Cary.

1A/2A/3A West Region

No. 3 Hickory (12-4) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4)

About Hickory (2-9 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Doug Knowles

Key Players: Attack - Collin Day, Fr. (33 goals, 17 assists); Midfield - Britt Rumbaugh, Jr. (30 goals, 18 assists, 49 ground balls); Attack - Paul Fogleman (29 goals, 25 assists); Midfield - Jeremiah Johnson (20 goals, 12 assists); Jackson Neal, Fr. (19 goals, 7 assists, 41 faceoffs won); Defense - Luke Holtzman, Fr. (46 ground balls); Midfield - Salim Holmes, So. (60 faceoffs won); Goalie - David Pritchard, Sr. (65.2 save pct.)

While Hickory’s 8-3 win over North Davidson was the second in the program’s history, it was the first with the team on the field. The Red Tornadoes' first win was a forfeit by Eastern Guilford. David Pritchard saved 15 of the 18 shots, while Hickory put in eight of its 19 shots at the Black Knights. Britt Rumbaugh had two goals and two assists for the Red Tornadoes with Paul Fogleman and Peter Zagaroli each adding two tallies each. Since seeing a 5-2 lead evaporate in the final quarter during a conference match against T.C. Roberson, Hickory has outscored its opponents 71-17 in its six wins.

About Bishop McGuinness (3-8 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Shannon Robinson

Key players: Attack – Frankie Cetrone, Sr. (59 goals, 42 assists); Midfield – Tanner Cave, Jr. (43 goals, 10 assists); Attack – Matthew Cetrone, Fr. (37 goals, 48 assists); Midfield – Miles Fuehler, So. (166 ground balls, 242 faceoffs won (80%); Goalkeeper – Micheal D’Ambrosio, Jr. (49.3 save pct.).

Championship of the Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont conference, the Villains finally appeared on the field after byes in the first two rounds and defeated Pine Lake Prep 17-9 on Tuesday. Leading scorer Frankie Cetrone scored four goals and assisted on two others in the victory. All three of their in-state losses came against playoff teams, one of those in overtime against Cedar Ridge in overtime to finish the regular season.

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2011. Bishop McGuinness has won the three previous meetings.

Next up: No. 4 Christ the King (14-6) or No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (16-3)