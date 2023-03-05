The Hickory baseball team defeated South Caldwell 2-0 at home Saturday in Hickory, receiving one hit apiece from Boone Herman, Ellis Chappell and Tristian Williams. On the mound, the Red Tornadoes got a complete-game shutout from Matthew Lefevers, who allowed three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Easton King, Elias Morales and Zane Dorsey each had one hit for the Spartans (1-1), who received six innings of two-run (one earned), three-hit ball from pitcher Dylan Dula. The senior hurler struck out five, issued one walk and hit two batters.

The Red Tornadoes (2-0) visit Hibriten on Monday, while South Caldwell travels to Draughn on Tuesday.