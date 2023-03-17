Through the first four games of the 2023 season, the Hickory baseball team outscored opponents 37-1. But over the last three contests, the Red Tornadoes have shown their ability to win close games as well, defeating Maiden and East Lincoln by one and two runs, respectively, before rallying for a 2-1 victory over visiting North Lincoln on Thursday night at Troy Washam Field.

Hickory’s Henry Stewart and Matthew Lefevers both reached base in all three of their at-bats, with each player recording two hits and a walk. On the other side, the Knights received one hit apiece from Jack Wuerdeman, Chad Matthews, Eli Sipe and Logan Sammons.

“I just think these kids work hard and invest a lot in it, and we just try to get better every day,” said Hickory coach David Craft, who earned the 501st victory of his coaching career after picking up his 500th win on Tuesday at East Lincoln. He added that winning 500 games is “just a great feeling with our guys and great for the school.”

“Real proud of them, so we’ll take it and go forward,” said Craft.

After three scoreless innings, North Lincoln (4-3, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) plated a run in the top of the fourth. Hickory starting pitcher Sammy Nexsen entered the frame having retired seven batters in a row — including five consecutive strikeouts — before Wuerdeman led off with a single up the middle. Then Kaden Howard was hit by a pitch prior to Wuerdeman being picked off by Stewart, who fired the ball to second base and caught the sophomore right fielder wandering too far off the bag.

A throwing error on another pickoff try, this time by Nexsen, allowed Howard to advance to second. Matthews followed with a single through the left side and stole second before a sacrifice fly to center from Josh Fox scored Howard, although Stewart caught the throw home by Ellis Chappell and tossed it to third baseman Boone Herman, who put the tag on Matthews as he tried to take third.

The Red Tornadoes (7-0, 2-0) went down in order in the bottom of the fourth, then failed to bring Lefevers across after he doubled with one out in the fifth. Entering the sixth, the hosts had put at least one runner on in every inning against North Lincoln starter Kellen Karr, who remained on the mound with six outs left to get.

Stewart greeted the Knights’ sophomore left-hander with a single to left to begin the sixth before Herman sacrificed him to second. A wild pitch moved Stewart to third, from where he scored on another wild pitch that came on the fourth ball to Dean Hall. Nevertheless, the next two batters went down on strikes to keep the game tied at 1-all.

Speaking of Hall, he pitched around a one-out infield single from Sipe in the seventh, sending the Red Tornadoes back to the plate in the bottom half. A fielding error on a slow roller allowed Will Prince to reach, while a walk to Lefevers put runners at first and second, a wild pitch allowed each to advance an additional base and another wild pitch during Tristian Williams’ at-bat scored Prince with the game-winning run.

“Great senior leadership so far and the captains are doing a great job,” said Craft of the key to his club’s 7-0 start. “And just really proud to keep coming out and playing hard.”

Nexsen pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for Hickory, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. Reliever Noah Surbaugh retired the first three hitters he faced on groundouts before walking back-to-back batters with two outs in the sixth, with Hall coming on and quickly retiring the side on a groundout to third before eventually earning the win after finishing the game on the mound.

For North Lincoln, Karr gave up one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Wuerdeman replaced him in the final inning and was unable to record an out as he took the loss, although the only run he allowed was unearned.

“We faced a really good left-hander (Karr) and Sammy started us off and pitched really well,” said Craft. “Noah came in as the middle reliever and then Dean came in and got the job done in the end, so real proud of our kids.”

Hickory hosts crosstown rival St. Stephens on Tuesday, while North Lincoln visits North Iredell.

HICKORY 2, NORTH LINCOLN 1

North Lincoln;000;100;0;—;1;4;1

Hickory;000;001;1;—;2;4;1

WP: Sammy Nexsen

LP: Jack Wuerdeman