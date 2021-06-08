Hickory baseball loses home finale to Titans

Following an upset win over crosstown rival St. Stephens last Friday, the Hickory baseball team tried to make it two in a row against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference leader McDowell at home Monday night. The Red Tornadoes ultimately fell short, losing to the Titans by a 14-6 score for their seventh loss in their past eight games.
Hickory (3-9, 2-9 Northwestern 3A/4A) finished with eight hits as compared to seven for McDowell, and the Red Tornadoes also had half as many errors as the Titans, who committed four defensive miscues in the contest. Isaiah McDowell registered two hits and one RBI for Hickory, which also received two hits from Blake Kiser, one hit and two RBIs from Henry Stewart, one hit and one RBI from Matthew Lefevers and one hit apiece from Tripp Young and DeShawn Medley.
Luke Davis, Will Banks, Dean Hall, McDowell and Kiser all saw time on the mound for Hickory, combining for six strikeouts and 17 walks. The Red Tornadoes fell behind 5-0 after the first inning before tying things with five runs of their own in the bottom of the second.
The Titans (12-1, 10-1) — who have won 10 straight since a 2-1 home loss to South Caldwell on May 5 — got three hits and two RBIs from Chapel Matson, one hit and two RBIs from both Three Young and Ethan Hamm, one hit and one RBI from Cyrus Black and one hit from Logan Duncan. After Hickory knotted the score in the second, McDowell scored four runs in the top of the third, three in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and seventh frames.
The Red Tornadoes managed just one run after the second, scoring again in the sixth. Matson was the winning pitcher for McDowell thanks to 4 1/3 innings of five-run (three earned), five-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks, while Ty Smith and Caleb Jimison covered the final 2 2/3 innings for the Titans.
Hickory travels to Freedom in both teams’ season finale on Wednesday, while McDowell hosts St. Stephens on Thursday before those two teams prepare for the state playoffs.