Hickory baseball loses home finale to Titans

Following an upset win over crosstown rival St. Stephens last Friday, the Hickory baseball team tried to make it two in a row against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference leader McDowell at home Monday night. The Red Tornadoes ultimately fell short, losing to the Titans by a 14-6 score for their seventh loss in their past eight games.

Hickory (3-9, 2-9 Northwestern 3A/4A) finished with eight hits as compared to seven for McDowell, and the Red Tornadoes also had half as many errors as the Titans, who committed four defensive miscues in the contest. Isaiah McDowell registered two hits and one RBI for Hickory, which also received two hits from Blake Kiser, one hit and two RBIs from Henry Stewart, one hit and one RBI from Matthew Lefevers and one hit apiece from Tripp Young and DeShawn Medley.

Luke Davis, Will Banks, Dean Hall, McDowell and Kiser all saw time on the mound for Hickory, combining for six strikeouts and 17 walks. The Red Tornadoes fell behind 5-0 after the first inning before tying things with five runs of their own in the bottom of the second.