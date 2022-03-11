Hickory baseball complex to be dedicated to Craft

The Hickory High School athletic family has announced that the field dedication for the newly renovated David Craft Baseball Complex will be held on April 8.
A pregame meal will be served from 5-6 p.m. beside the baseball field. The menu includes hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings and dessert for $5 per person.
Please register on the Booster Club website (hickoryboosters.com) if you plan to attend the meal (under the meal sign-up form).
The dedication ceremony to honor Craft will be held at 6:15 pm. Following the ceremony, the Red Tornadoes will take on North Lincoln at 6:30 pm. Admission to the game is $6 per person. The entire community is invited to the pregame meal, the dedication ceremony and to Hickory's home baseball game.
About Coach David Craft
For more than three decades, Craft, who continues to serve Hickory High as a history teacher, a coach and the school’s athletic director, has led the baseball teams as head coach with an average of 15 wins per year. Craft has also led the student-athletes to 10 conference championships.
Serving as Hickory's athletic director since 2013, Craft also served as assistant football coach for the Red Tornadoes from 1990-2009.
A 1983 graduate of Hickory High, Craft is proud to be a product of Hickory Public Schools, where he participated in three sports including football, basketball and baseball.
Pursuing a major in Social Studies Education at Wingate College (now Wingate University), Craft played baseball as both a catcher and first base on his college team.
In 2016, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association awarded Craft with the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award. Craft is also the recipient of the conference coach of the year and regional coach of the year awards for baseball.
Craft and his wife, Judy, are the parents of two daughters, Jennifer and Ashley, who both graduated from Hickory High and UNC Chapel Hill. They are currently enrolled in graduate school.
The Craft Baseball Complex will include a three-lane covered batting and pitching area for the softball and baseball teams, a renovation of the playing surface at Troy Washam Field and a new netted backstop made possible by many private and business donations.
"I am very humbled and honored by the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education and the HHS Athletic Booster Club for this recognition. This is a team effort and all former team members, coaches and administrators have helped our baseball and sports program,” said Craft. “We are looking forward to playing on the state-of-the-art Troy Washam Field and training in the new batting cage area. This will really help our program to grow and our athletes are so excited.”
“As we honor Coach Craft for his 30-plus years of service to the Hickory High students, the community, and to baseball, we invite and encourage everyone, including former HHS baseball players, to join us for a special evening of celebration,” added Hickory High Athletic Boosters President Roger Young. “Not only has Coach Craft served our student-athletes for more than three decades, but he has supported Hickory Public Schools and the community with outstanding leadership and integrity in the classroom and sports arena. We are looking forward to everyone joining us for this honorable occasion.”
For additional information about the dinner and dedication ceremony, contact Roger Young via email at roger@delcompany.com.