Hickory baseball complex to be dedicated to Craft

A 1983 graduate of Hickory High, Craft is proud to be a product of Hickory Public Schools, where he participated in three sports including football, basketball and baseball.

Pursuing a major in Social Studies Education at Wingate College (now Wingate University), Craft played baseball as both a catcher and first base on his college team.

In 2016, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association awarded Craft with the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award. Craft is also the recipient of the conference coach of the year and regional coach of the year awards for baseball.

Craft and his wife, Judy, are the parents of two daughters, Jennifer and Ashley, who both graduated from Hickory High and UNC Chapel Hill. They are currently enrolled in graduate school.

The Craft Baseball Complex will include a three-lane covered batting and pitching area for the softball and baseball teams, a renovation of the playing surface at Troy Washam Field and a new netted backstop made possible by many private and business donations.