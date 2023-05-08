Three Catawba County schools remain in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team tennis tournament second round, scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

Hickory, the 3A No. 1 seed, along with Bandys out of the 2A West, will have home matches, while St. Stephens hits the road again. Winners from Tuesday’s matches advance to next Monday’s quarterfinal round.

Below is a preview of all three duals scheduled for Tuesday.

NCHSAA DUAL-TEAM TOURNAMENT

SCHEDULE:

Second Round: Tuesday, May 9; Third Round: Monday, May 15; Regionals: Wednesday, May 17; State Finals: Saturday, May 20.

2A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 5 Burns (12-1) at No. 4 Bandys (12-1), 4 p.m.

About Bandys (Catawba Valley 2A champions, 4-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Trojans won five of the six singles matches to put away Hendersonville in last week’s first round. The dual-team win was the first in the postseason since prior to 2007 — the last playoff bracket made available by the NCHSAA.

One match to keep an eye on is the No. 1 doubles match between Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cross of Bandys, and Ian Hunnell and Jacob Jensen. Both qualified for regionals and advanced to the second round before a loss by each. Gabriel Wright won a singles match at regionals.

Coach: Candace Newman

Expected Singles Lineup

No. 1: Josh Cross, Sr. (6-6); No. 2: Jeremiah Cockman, Sr. (13-0); No. 3: Noah Cockman, Jr. (8-4); No. 4: Gabriel Wright, Sr. (10-2); No. 5: Chris Moore, So. (8-1); No. 6: Aiden Brittain, Sr. (8-3)

Expected Doubles Lineup

No. 1: J. Cockman/ Cross (11-3); No. 2: N. Cockman/ Kevin Rodriguez, Jr. (8-3); No. 3: Moore/ Sawyer Wright, So. (9-1)

About Burns (Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference champions, 4-4 NCHSAA playoffs)

Burns advanced to Round 2 with a shutout of Southwestern Randolph.

A win puts the Bulldogs back into the third round for the second year in a row, with a potential rematch with Pine Lake Prep, which eliminated Burns last spring. The Bulldogs had two doubles teams reach the regional round, with Ian Hunnell and Jacob Jensen, as well as Caleb McCabe and Anthony Eason.

Coach: Meredith Royster

Expected Singles Lineup

No. 1: Ian Hunnell, Sr. (12-1); No. 2: Jacob Jensen, Sr. (12-1); No. 3 Caleb McCabe (12-1); No. 4: Anthony Eason, Sr. (11-2); No. 5: Brody Douglas, Sr. (10-3); No. 6: Liam Richardson (5-0)

Expected Doubles Lineup

No. 1: Hunnell/ Jensen (11-1); No. 2 McCabe/ Eason (12-0); No. 3 Douglas/ Richardson (5-0)

Next up: No. 9 Pine Lake Prep (14-3) or No. 1 West Stanly (17-0)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 9 Central Academy (7-7) at No. 1 Hickory (14-0), 4 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A Champion, 58-25, NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles (2004, 2006, 2021))

Hickory began defense of its 3A West title with a 9-0 shutout of North Gaston. All six singles matches were straight-set wins, four by shutout. A group of skilled doubles players allow the Red Tornadoes to mix and match opponents. In the first-round win against North Gaston, they were able to give No. 1 doubles team Griffin Lovern and Graham Powers the match off with Clint Powers and Will Moore taking over for the win. Both of those doubles teams advanced out of regionals and will play in this weekend's state tournament.

A pair of 3A state tournament players from last year could face each other featuring No. 1 players Lovern and Alex Bhargava.

Coach: John Graham

Expected Singles Lineup

No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Sr. (11-0); No. 2 Graham Powers, Fr. (13-0); No. 3 Clint Powers, Jr. (14-0); No. 4 Jack Nexson, Sr. (11-1); No. 5. Parker Yount, Sr. (10-2); No. 6 Will Moore, Jr. (13-0)

Expected Doubles Lineup

TBD

About Central Academy (Rocky River 3A No. 1 bid, 3-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Cougars advanced to the second round by defeating Hibriten 8-1. The victory was the first against a nonconference opponent this season (1-7). In defeating the Panthers, Central Academy won four of the five set tiebreakers.

Coach: Terry Lewis

Expected Singles Lineup

No. 1: Alex Bhargava, Sr. (11-2); No. 2: Anish Battineni, Sr. (9-4); No. 3: Yuvi Thacker, Fr. (5-5); No. 4: DJ Lee, Fr. (5-6); No. 5: Joshua Giordano, Sr. (4-3); No. 6: Matthew Moyano, So. (3-6)

Expected Doubles Lineup

TBD

Next up: No. 13 Franklin (11-4) or No. 5 Atkins (8-1)

No. 10 St. Stephens (12-1) at No. 2 South Point (11-0)

About St. Stephens (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 6-6 NCHSAA playoffs)

These two teams have a common trait — the last loss for each came against Hickory in a 5-4 decision. It could signify that both squads are close to being a state contender this season. However, only one of these teams will get a chance to advance, with the winner having another tough opponent before it even sees Hickory.

The Indians took down a road opponent in the first round for the second year in a row, this time 5-1 at North Buncombe.

Ajay Swisher and the doubles team of Jackson VanBeurden and Bradley Markland advanced to the state tournament. Swisher, last year’s state semifinalist, is likely to face South Point’s Shiv Patel in No. 1 singles.

Coach: Patrick Smith

Expected Singles Lineup

No. 1: Ajay Swisher, Sr. (11-1); No. 2: Blake Walker, So. (9-3); No. 3: Jackson VanBeurden, Sr. (8-4); No. 4: Bradley Markland, Jr. (12-0); No. 5: Troy Harper, Jr. (12-0); No. 6: Jacob Ward, Jr. (10-2)

Expected Doubles Lineup

No. 1: Swisher/ Walker (10-0); No. 2: Markland/ Van Beurden (7-0); No. 3: Harper/ Ward (6-1)

About South Point

A three-set thriller between 3A singles semifinalist James Dover of South Point and Hickory doubles state runner-up Griffin Lovern was the difference in a 5-4 win for Hickory, which placed the Red Tornadoes in the final. South Point is 88-2 in individual matches this season.

Coach: Sean Harmon

Expected Singles Lineup

No. 1: Shiv Patel, So. (10-0); No. 2: James Dover, So. (10-0); No. 3: Brandon Cunningham, So. (10-0); No. 4: Asher Dover, So. (10-0); No. 5: Colin McAlister, Jr. (9-1); No. 6: Ethan Dellinger, Jr. (10-0)

Expected Doubles Lineup

No. 1: James Dover/ Patel (8-0); No. 2: Cunningham/ McAlister (5-0); No. 3 Asher Dover/ Kennedy Miller, Jr. (6-0)

Next up: No. 6 Lake Norman Charter (15-2) or No. 3 West Henderson (14-0)