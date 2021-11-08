Hickory among soccer squads still alive in state playoffs

East Lincoln returned Thursday to the scene of its elimination last season and got revenge, upsetting No. 1 Hibriten to advance to the round-of-16 for the fourth year in a row. A win tonight gets the Mustangs to the state quarterfinals for the third straight time.

The Mustangs took control of both playoff matches to advance, scoring all seven goals in the playoffs in the first 40 minutes of each. Jackson Thrap scored his third goal in the playoffs, and Helmut Rojas added another. Aidan Morrison has four assists in the playoffs. Braxton Reeves withstood a big charge in goal from a talented Hibriten scoring machine with the lone goal allowed.

About Enka (NCHSAA playoffs, 22-27)

Coach: Jason McGill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A season after going 2-11-2, the Jets finished fifth in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference behind three 4A schools and fellow 3A school North Buncombe. However, Enka pulled off its second upset of the tournament by defeating North Buncombe on Thursday to get to the third round. It was Enka’s first win over the season over the Black Hawks, after an overtime loss and a tie during the regular season. The Jets took out No. 9 Atkins in the first round. This is the first round-of-16 appearance for the Jets since 2012, when they advanced to the quarterfinals before a loss to Hickory.