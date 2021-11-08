Hickory among soccer squads still alive in state playoffs

A tough second round in the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament trimmed the number of area conference teams from 12 to four for the round-of-16 scheduled to take place tonight.
The lone Catawba County school left in the tournament is Hickory, which advanced after last week’s win over crosstown rival St. Stephens. The Red Tornadoes are one of three teams from the Western Foothills 3A Conference, joining East Lincoln and North Lincoln, both of which won road matches in the second round. Lincoln County will have four schools playing tonight with Catawba Valley 2A Conference champion Lincolnton hosting Lincoln Charter.
Here is a look at the third round:
SCHEDULE: 3rd round: Tonight; 4th round: Thursday, Nov. 11; regional finals: Tuesday, Nov. 16; state championships: Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 (site TBA).
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 6 North Henderson (16-3-3) at No. 3 Hickory (19-3-1)
About Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs 69-36, 1 state title [2001])
Coach: Brian Jillings
Key players: S: Nick Hutto, Sr., Lewis Tate, Sr., Fletcher Tate, Sr.; MF: Spears Culpepper, Sr., David Escobedo, Sr.; F: Orlando Almanza, Jr., Gabe Palencia, Jr., Ben Howard, Jr., Cesar Rangel, Jr.
In the first match vs. St. Stephens back in September, Hickory started slow and the Indians took advantage for a 2-0 lead before the Red Tornadoes settled for a tie. In Wednesday’s match, Hickory was the aggressor early and was rewarded with a goal by Orlando Almanza. Cesar Rangel scored his second goal of the playoffs in the second half, and goalkeeper Will Braun led Hickory to its 11th shutout of the season. A win tonight will put the Red Tornadoes into the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.
Coach’s comments: “We’ve been successful in large part by getting contributions from the entire squad. Nine different players have scored in our first two games, providing a tremendously balanced attack. Our depth means I can consistently rotate players in and maintain the same attacking presence and defensive intensity. We’ve been stingy defensively. Our goalkeeper, Will Braun, has made big saves as needed. Our back four has been well-organized, and the entire team has been committed to winning the ball back immediately upon losing it.
“We’ve played well, but I still feel our guys can take it to another level. As we progress, the games will only get tougher, so we need to continue to raise our level if we want to progress. Monday will be a tall task against a well-organized, athletic, experienced team in North Henderson. We will need to be relentless for a full 80 minutes. I know the boys are up for it.”
About North Henderson (NCHSAA playoffs 8-15)
Coach: Ricardo Hernandez
Following a three-year stretch during which they were 9-53-1 from 2017 to 2019, the Knights have made the playoffs two straight seasons and won the Mountain 7 3A Conference, which sent six of its seven members into the state tournament. Their two playoff wins last week were the first since 2013, and this is the first “Sweet 16” appearance since 2003.
The Knights had trouble putting away league rival Tuscola (No. 27) 2-0, but found their grove in Round 2, when Ezekiel Riddle had a hat trick and Taylor Vorbich pumped in two goals in a 5-1 win over Forestview. The goal outburst from that win is rare for North Henderson, as it appears to be a team content with scoring a couple of goals and letting the defense take over. The Knights have scored two or fewer goals in 16 of 22 matches but are 11-2-3 with nine shutouts.
Next up: No. 7 Central Academy (15-6-3) or No. 2 Stuart Cramer (13-0-1)
No. 24 Enka (13-10-1) at No. 16 East Lincoln (13-8-2)
About East Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 23-16)
Coach: Michael Arabie
Key players: F: Jackson Thrap, Jr.; MF: Chris Mileta, Jr.; D: Connor Henderson, Sr.; Aidan Morrison, Jr. GK: Braxton Reeves, Jr.
East Lincoln returned Thursday to the scene of its elimination last season and got revenge, upsetting No. 1 Hibriten to advance to the round-of-16 for the fourth year in a row. A win tonight gets the Mustangs to the state quarterfinals for the third straight time.
The Mustangs took control of both playoff matches to advance, scoring all seven goals in the playoffs in the first 40 minutes of each. Jackson Thrap scored his third goal in the playoffs, and Helmut Rojas added another. Aidan Morrison has four assists in the playoffs. Braxton Reeves withstood a big charge in goal from a talented Hibriten scoring machine with the lone goal allowed.
About Enka (NCHSAA playoffs, 22-27)
Coach: Jason McGill
A season after going 2-11-2, the Jets finished fifth in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference behind three 4A schools and fellow 3A school North Buncombe. However, Enka pulled off its second upset of the tournament by defeating North Buncombe on Thursday to get to the third round. It was Enka’s first win over the season over the Black Hawks, after an overtime loss and a tie during the regular season. The Jets took out No. 9 Atkins in the first round. This is the first round-of-16 appearance for the Jets since 2012, when they advanced to the quarterfinals before a loss to Hickory.
Noel Diaz-Moreno is the main threat for the Jets with 26 of the team’s 57 goals this season. He already has a hat trick among his five goals in the postseason. The Jets have given up 44 goals over 24 matches.
Next up: No. 29 North Lincoln (11-12) or No. 5 Concord (22-2-1)
No. 29 North Lincoln (11-12) at No. 5 Concord (22-2-1)
About North Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs 4-6)
Coach: John Viscomi
Among the final wild-card entrants into the 3A playoffs, the Knights are now among the final 16 teams left after overtime wins in the first two rounds. North Lincoln had a 2-1 win at No. 4 Asheboro last Monday and two days later won 3-2 on penalty kicks at No. 13 North Iredell, a Western Foothills 3A rival. This is the deepest run for North Lincoln in the program’s history.
About Concord (NCHSAA playoffs, 16-18)
Coach: Todd Tinsley
The Spiders were 14-0 in winning the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Both losses and the tie this season were against 4A playoff teams. Thus far, Concord has dominated playoff competition with an 8-1 win over No. 28 Montgomery Central and a 4-0 shutout of No. 12 Franklin. The second win was the 15th shutout of the season and the seventh in the last eight matches. The Spiders have allowed 13 goals all season and more than one in a match just twice.
Junior Jackson Kirila leads the Spiders with 28 goals, and Oliver Coreas is just behind at 24. Coreas and Matthew Avila-Chona each have 18 assists. This is the third round-of-16 appearance in three seasons, with a state quarterfinal appearance in 2019.
Series history: North Lincoln last played Concord in a 2012 nonconference match and defeated the Spiders 1-0.
Next up: No. 24 Enka (13-10-1) or No. 16 East Lincoln (13-8-2)
2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 23 Lincoln Charter (10-11-1) at No. 2 Lincolnton (18-0-3)
About Lincolnton (NCHSAA playoffs 18-17)
Coach: Brad Bagan
Key players: D: Zach Zigorski, Kevin Calvo, Zander Harrison, Edwin Olivia, GK: San Carpenter (7 goals allowed).
After a 2-0 squeaker vs. No. 31 Wilkes Central in Round 1 — a match the Wolves needed two second-half goals to win — Lincolnton scored three in the first half and doubled that in the second to rout Forest Hills last Thursday. Zander Harrison had two goals and two assists in Thursday’s win with Jesus Blanco-Tellez scoring the hat trick
However, the real story for Lincolnton is the defense, which has put up eight shutouts in a row. As a team, the Wolves have given up five goals all season. (Newton-Conover had three over its two conference matches.)
Coach’s comments: “I would have to say our back four and goalkeeper should all be named as all-state selections. You will not find a better pair of center backs in the state at any level than Zach Zigorski and Kevin Calvo. Our right and left backs, respectively, Zander Harrison and Edwin Olivia, are lockdown one-on-one defenders, and our goalkeeper Sam Carpenter is as athletic of a shot stopper as you will find.”
About Lincoln Charter (NCHSAA playoffs 7-6)
Coach: Luis Soto
The Eagles were fifth in the Catawba Shores 1A/2A Conference, but their presence in the third round says more about a conference that has all five teams alive in their respective classifications’ playoffs than any sort of upset. Lincoln Charter won road matches at No. 10 Jay M. Robinson (4-3) and No. 7 Owen (6-4) to get to this point.
Just one player has double-digit goal totals, Ethan Walker with 17. Zachary Salgado is the main playmaker with 13 assists. Lincoln Charter can give up goals in bunches — seven vs. Hibriten and Gaston Day, five twice vs. Pine Lake Prep, seven in the two playoff wins — which could be a challenge against a team that doesn’t allow many.
Next up: No. 11 Monroe (12-9-1) or No. 3 Salisbury (19-2)