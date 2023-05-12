CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the state playoff brackets for girls soccer on Friday, with six teams from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties making the field.

Four 3A teams and a pair of 2A teams from the area will play first-round matches on Monday, with four squads scheduled to host opening-round contests.

Hickory (18-2-2) is the No. 5 seed in the 3A West, and the Red Tornadoes will host 28th-seeded South Rowan (10-9-1) in the first round. Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Hibriten (12-4-4) hosts 27th-seeded Central Davidson (8-12-1), 13th-seeded St. Stephens (12-4-1) hosts 20th-seeded Stuart Cramer (10-8-1) and 23rd-seeded Fred T. Foard (9-10-1) visits 10th-seeded East Lincoln (17-4-2) in other 3A West matchups.

In the 2A West bracket, 10th-seeded Bandys (16-2-2) will begin the postseason with a home match against 23rd-seeded Lincoln Charter (7-9-2). In addition, 20th-seeded Newton-Conover (13-6) travels to 13th-seeded Polk County (16-3-1).

A more in-depth look at each of these first-round matchups, along with other opening-round contests involving teams from area conferences, will be published in Monday’s HDR.

Thursday’s girls soccer results

Bandys 8, West Caldwell 1: The Trojans knocked off the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, building a 4-1 lead at halftime before adding four more goals in the second half. Bandys moved to 16-2-2 overall and 11-2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference to end the regular season, while the Warriors dropped to 3-18 and 3-11.

Hickory 4, Central Academy 0: The Red Tornadoes took down the Cougars on the road Thursday in Monroe, with Litzy Hernandez scoring two goals for Hickory and Mia Zulueta and Mebane White adding one apiece. Additionally, goalkeepers Hannah Griesen and Charlotte Zagaroli combined for a shutout.

The Red Tornadoes (18-2-2) enter the state playoffs having won eight consecutive contests, while 24th-seeded Central Academy (11-10-1) has lost two of its last three matches ahead of Monday’s home playoff match against ninth-seeded Ledford (8-12-1).

Alexander Central 3, West Iredell 0: The Cougars defeated the Warriors at home Thursday in Taylorsville, ending the season at 13-7-1. As for West Iredell, it finishes the year at 4-15-1.