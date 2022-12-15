Hibriten senior Connor Woodward signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Cleveland Community College after graduation. Seated, from left, are his mother Kristin, Connor and his father Doug. Standing are athletic director Derek Reeves, Hibriten head baseball coach Jeff Crisp, brother Holden, Cleveland head baseball coach John Grigg and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.
Hibriten's Woodward signs with Cleveland CC for baseball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) and Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) recently released their all-conference lists for the 2022 h…
The Maiden boys basketball team trailed at the end of the first two quarters during Friday’s road game against St. Stephens, but rallied for a…
After starting the season with back-to-back losses, the St. Stephens boys basketball team has won three of its past five games. The Indians’ l…
TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander Central’s girls basketball team overcame a lengthy scoring drought and rallied to edge previously unbeaten Newton-Con…
H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory girls, East Lincoln boys post top scores during Western Foothills 3A swim meet
The latest Western Foothills 3A Conference swim meet took place on Wednesday at Lenoir-Rhyne, with the Hickory girls finishing first in a four…
Balanced Hickory boys cruise to 69-47 win over Patriots; Freedom girls survive late Red Tornadoes rally
A 14-0 run to start the game set the tone for the Hickory boys basketball team, which routed visiting Freedom 69-47 on Thursday night at David…
WEEKLY WATCH: West Caldwell coaches to be honored Friday and other Catawba Valley sports events of the week
With the holidays approaching, this will be the last full sports Weekly Watch until after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Much of the f…
LENOIR — The West Caldwell wrestling team defeated both Freedom and North Carolina School for the Deaf during a home tri-match on Thursday. Th…
NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team moved to 22-0 on the season thanks to victories over Davie County and East Gaston during Tuesday’s h…
Alicia Abernathy’s wait for her first win as the head coach of the Hickory girls basketball team ended on Tuesday, as the Red Tornadoes defeat…