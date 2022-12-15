 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hibriten's Woodward signs with Cleveland CC for baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
Connor Woodward
Photo courtesy of Hibriten High School

Hibriten senior Connor Woodward signed his national letter of intent this week to play baseball at Cleveland Community College after graduation. Seated, from left, are his mother Kristin, Connor and his father Doug. Standing are athletic director Derek Reeves, Hibriten head baseball coach Jeff Crisp, brother Holden, Cleveland head baseball coach John Grigg and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament be held?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert