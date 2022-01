Hibriten senior Maddox Whittington signed his national letter of intent this week to play golf at Gardner-Webb University this fall. Seated, from left, are his mother Tammy, Maddox and his father Jeff. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Maddox's brother Tucker, Hibriten assistant coach Aaron Ranger Tucker, Hibriten head coach Larry Taylor and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.