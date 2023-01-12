Hibriten's Story signs with Belmont Abbey for basketball

Hibriten senior Katie Story signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Belmont Abbey College after graduation. Seated, from left, are her father Kenny, Katie and her mother Beth. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Hibriten head girls basketball coach Maury Patterson, Hibriten assistant girls basketball coach Jenni Patterson, Katie's brother Kennedy Story, Hibriten principal Courtney Wright and Hibriten assistant girls basketball coach Jennings Vess.