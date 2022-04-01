 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hibriten's Schlageter signs with CVCC for volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Schlageter
Photo courtesy of Hibriten High School

Hibriten senior Jordan Schlageter signed her national letter of intent this week to play volleyball at Catawba Valley Community College this fall. Seated, from left, are her mother Ann, Jordan and her father Shane. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, CVCC head coach Madison Pogue, CVCC assistant coach Emily Horn, Hibriten head coach David Vess and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert