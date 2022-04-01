Hibriten's Schlageter signs with CVCC for volleyball

Hibriten senior Jordan Schlageter signed her national letter of intent this week to play volleyball at Catawba Valley Community College this fall. Seated, from left, are her mother Ann, Jordan and her father Shane. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, CVCC head coach Madison Pogue, CVCC assistant coach Emily Horn, Hibriten head coach David Vess and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.