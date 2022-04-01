Hibriten senior Jordan Schlageter signed her national letter of intent this week to play volleyball at Catawba Valley Community College this fall. Seated, from left, are her mother Ann, Jordan and her father Shane. Standing are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, CVCC head coach Madison Pogue, CVCC assistant coach Emily Horn, Hibriten head coach David Vess and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.
Hibriten's Schlageter signs with CVCC for volleyball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CATAWBA — For the first time since 2018, the Bandys baseball team is on a seven-game winning streak. The Trojans defeated visiting Bunker Hill…
There is a big week ahead, as teams begin to create separation in their respective conferences in various sports. Lot of action with first pla…
Since the start of the 2021 season, Fred T. Foard’s girls soccer team has been among the top defenses in the state. With that in mind, Hickory…
LENOIR — The Bandys baseball team shut out host West Caldwell on Friday, earning an 11-0 victory in five innings behind a combined one-hitter …
Bandys senior Gabby Edwards, seated, signed her national letter of intent this week to play volleyball at Pfeiffer University this fall.
NEWTON — This past Tuesday, the Fred T. Foard baseball team handed East Lincoln its first loss in 2022. But the Tigers were unable to carry th…
It was a rough night for pitchers on Tuesday at the David Craft Baseball Complex, but visiting Fred T. Foard got just enough on the mound and …
The St. Stephens softball team knocked off visiting Statesville by an 18-0 final in five innings on Tuesday in Hickory, with Indians pitcher M…
Hickory's boys tennis team knocked off crosstown rival St. Stephens in a battle of unbeaten squads during Thursday’s home match in Hickory, wi…
MAIDEN — The Maiden girls soccer team defeated West Lincoln 1-0 in overtime during Monday’s home match, with Delaney Moseley scoring the only …