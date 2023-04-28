Hibriten's Gerardo Rodriguez, 19, kicks the ball in a file photo from Nov. 9, 2022. The senior forward was announced this week as a member of the West team for the North Carolina Coaches Association's annual East-West All-Star boys soccer match. The East-West match is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at Macpherson Stadium in Browns Summit.
