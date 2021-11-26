 Skip to main content
Hibriten's Rivera-Rios signs with L-R for soccer
Hibriten's Rivera-Rios signs with L-R for soccer

Kevin Rivera-Rios
Photo courtesy of Hibriten High School

Hibriten senior Kevin Rivera-Rios recently signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Lenoir-Rhyne next year. Seated, from left, are his brother Eduard Rivera, his father Jose Rivera, Kevin, his mother Claudia Rios and his brother Angel Rivera. On the back row are Hibriten assistant coaches Scott Franquemont and Mark Henderson, Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton, Hibriten assistant coach Trevor Allen and Hibriten principal Courtney Wright.

