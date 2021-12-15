Hibriten's Patterson signs with Montreat for basketball

Hibriten senior Miquishia Patterson signed her national letter of intent Tuesday to play basketball at Montreat College next year. Pictured on the front row, from left, are her brother Malik Connelly, her father David Patterson, Miquishia, her mother Barbara Patterson and her brother David Patterson Jr. On the back row are Hibriten assistant principal Darrin Foddrell, Hibriten assistant coach Jenni Patterson, Hibriten head coach Maury Patterson, Montreat head coach Tim Lewis, Hibriten assistant coach Jennings Vess and Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves.